2022 NAIA Women: Ups/Downs Day 4 – Seahawks Gear Up for 1st National Title

41st NAIA Women’s Swimming and Diving National Championships

For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims, swimmers qualify for one of two finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final and places 9 through 16, the B final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time of any heat in the final.

With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers in the A final, and “Down” to swimmers in the B final.

Keiser continued to fill A finals on the last morning of the 2022 NAIA National Championships and will have 20 A and B finalists in tonight’s session. The Seahawks are poised to win their first national championship title.

SCAD broke free of Olivet Nazarene in the battle for second place and should finish more than 50 points ahead of their rival for the runner-up position. ONU is likely to be unchallenged at third, while Cumberlands, Milligan, and Lindsey Wilson look to be in the clear at 4th-6th places. Things start to tighten up in the battle for seventh, though, with Indiana Wesleyan, Westmont, Midland, and Bethel all vying for the best possible top-10 finish.

Women’s Ups / Downs – Day 4

Day 4 Individual Events – Up Day 4 Individual Events – Down Day 4 Relays – Up Day 4 Relays – Down Keiser 13 7 1 0 SCAD 4 10 1 0 Cumberlands 3 2 1 0 Milligan 3 2 1 0 Olivet Nazarene 3 5 1 0 Westmont 3 0 0 1 Bethel (IN) 2 1 0 1 Indiana Wesleyan 2 4 1 0 Lindsey Wilson 2 0 1 0 Arizona Christian 1 1 0 1 Life 1 1 0 1 Loyola New Orleans 1 1 0 1 Midland 1 1 1 0 St. Thomas 1 0 0 0 Brenau 0 1 0 0 College of Idaho 0 1 0 0 Shawnee State 0 1 0 0 Sterling 0 1 0 0 University of St. Mary 0 1 0 0 Jamestown 0 0 0 1 St. Ambrose 0 0 0 1 Master’s 0 0 0 1

1650 Free (psych sheet seeding)

Team Up Down Total Westmont 2 0 2 Keiser 1 2 3 Indiana Wesleyan 1 1 2 Milligan 1 1 2 Bethel (IN) 1 0 1 Loyola New Orleans 1 0 1 Midland 1 0 1 SCAD 0 3 3 Olivet Nazarene 0 1 1

200 Back

Team Up Down Total Keiser 2 1 3 SCAD 1 2 3 Cumberlands 1 1 2 Indiana Wesleyan 1 1 2 Life 1 0 1 Lindsey Wilson 1 0 1 Milligan 1 0 1 Arizona Christian 0 1 1 Midland 0 1 1 Olivet Nazarene 0 1 1

100 Free

Team Up Down Total Keiser 4 2 6 SCAD 2 1 3 Cumberlands 2 0 2 Olivet Nazarene 0 2 2 Brenau 0 1 1 College of Idaho 0 1 1 Sterling 0 1 1

200 Breast

Team Up Down Total Keiser 3 1 4 Olivet Nazarene 2 1 3 Bethel (IN) 1 0 1 St. Thomas 1 0 1 Westmont 1 0 1 SCAD 0 3 3 Cumberlands 0 1 1 Milligan 0 1 1 Shawnee State 0 1 1

200 Fly

Team Up Down Total Keiser 3 1 4 SCAD 1 1 2 Arizona Christian 1 0 1 Lindsey Wilson 1 0 1 Milligan 1 0 1 Olivet Nazarene 1 0 1 Indiana Wesleyan 0 2 2 Bethel (IN) 0 1 1 Life 0 1 1 Loyola New Orleans 0 1 1 University of St. Mary 0 1 1

400 Free Relay

Team Up Down Total Cumberlands 1 0 1 Indiana Wesleyan 1 0 1 Keiser 1 0 1 Lindsey Wilson 1 0 1 Midland 1 0 1 Milligan 1 0 1 Olivet Nazarene 1 0 1 SCAD 1 0 1 Arizona Christian 0 1 1 Bethel (IN) 0 1 1 Jamestown 0 1 1 Life 0 1 1 Loyola New Orleans 0 1 1 Master’s 0 1 1 St. Ambrose 0 1 1 Westmont 0 1 1

Projected Standings