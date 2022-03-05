Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2022 NAIA Women: Ups/Downs Day 4 – Seahawks Gear Up for 1st National Title

41st NAIA Women’s Swimming and Diving National Championships

For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims, swimmers qualify for one of two finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final and places 9 through 16, the B final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time of any heat in the final.

With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers in the A final, and “Down” to swimmers in the B final.

Keiser continued to fill A finals on the last morning of the 2022 NAIA National Championships and will have 20 A and B finalists in tonight’s session. The Seahawks are poised to win their first national championship title.

SCAD broke free of Olivet Nazarene in the battle for second place and should finish more than 50 points ahead of their rival for the runner-up position. ONU is likely to be unchallenged at third, while Cumberlands, Milligan, and Lindsey Wilson look to be in the clear at 4th-6th places. Things start to tighten up in the battle for seventh, though, with Indiana Wesleyan, Westmont, Midland, and Bethel all vying for the best possible top-10 finish.

Women’s Ups / Downs – Day 4

  Day 4 Individual Events – Up Day 4 Individual Events – Down Day 4 Relays – Up Day 4 Relays – Down
Keiser 13 7 1 0
SCAD 4 10 1 0
Cumberlands 3 2 1 0
Milligan 3 2 1 0
Olivet Nazarene 3 5 1 0
Westmont 3 0 0 1
Bethel (IN) 2 1 0 1
Indiana Wesleyan 2 4 1 0
Lindsey Wilson 2 0 1 0
Arizona Christian 1 1 0 1
Life 1 1 0 1
Loyola New Orleans 1 1 0 1
Midland 1 1 1 0
St. Thomas 1 0 0 0
Brenau 0 1 0 0
College of Idaho 0 1 0 0
Shawnee State 0 1 0 0
Sterling 0 1 0 0
University of St. Mary 0 1 0 0
Jamestown 0 0 0 1
St. Ambrose 0 0 0 1
Master’s 0 0 0 1

1650 Free (psych sheet seeding)

Team Up Down Total
Westmont 2 0 2
Keiser 1 2 3
Indiana Wesleyan 1 1 2
Milligan 1 1 2
Bethel (IN) 1 0 1
Loyola New Orleans 1 0 1
Midland 1 0 1
SCAD 0 3 3
Olivet Nazarene 0 1 1

200 Back

Team Up Down Total
Keiser 2 1 3
SCAD 1 2 3
Cumberlands 1 1 2
Indiana Wesleyan 1 1 2
Life 1 0 1
Lindsey Wilson 1 0 1
Milligan 1 0 1
Arizona Christian 0 1 1
Midland 0 1 1
Olivet Nazarene 0 1 1

100 Free

Team Up Down Total
Keiser 4 2 6
SCAD 2 1 3
Cumberlands 2 0 2
Olivet Nazarene 0 2 2
Brenau 0 1 1
College of Idaho 0 1 1
Sterling 0 1 1

200 Breast

Team Up Down Total
Keiser 3 1 4
Olivet Nazarene 2 1 3
Bethel (IN) 1 0 1
St. Thomas 1 0 1
Westmont 1 0 1
SCAD 0 3 3
Cumberlands 0 1 1
Milligan 0 1 1
Shawnee State 0 1 1

200 Fly

Team Up Down Total
Keiser 3 1 4
SCAD 1 1 2
Arizona Christian 1 0 1
Lindsey Wilson 1 0 1
Milligan 1 0 1
Olivet Nazarene 1 0 1
Indiana Wesleyan 0 2 2
Bethel (IN) 0 1 1
Life 0 1 1
Loyola New Orleans 0 1 1
University of St. Mary 0 1 1

400 Free Relay

Team Up Down Total
Cumberlands 1 0 1
Indiana Wesleyan 1 0 1
Keiser 1 0 1
Lindsey Wilson 1 0 1
Midland 1 0 1
Milligan 1 0 1
Olivet Nazarene 1 0 1
SCAD 1 0 1
Arizona Christian 0 1 1
Bethel (IN) 0 1 1
Jamestown 0 1 1
Life 0 1 1
Loyola New Orleans 0 1 1
Master’s 0 1 1
St. Ambrose 0 1 1
Westmont 0 1 1

Projected Standings

Team Day 3 Actual Day 4 Prelims Projected Score Versus Psych Sheet
Keiser 506 280 786 54.5
SCAD 319 143.5 462.5 13
Olivet Nazarene 303 104 407 -51
Cumberlands 249 77.5 326.5 -14
Milligan 188 72 260 19
Lindsey Wilson 152 64 216 3
Indiana Wesleyan 105 69 174 -25
Westmont 101 57 158 32
Midland 108 39 147 -13
Bethel (IN) 77 48 125 10
Loyola New Orleans 61 40 101 -34
Arizona Christian 73 19 92 0
St. Ambrose 79 8 87 -34
St. Thomas 69 13 82 29
College of Idaho 79 1 80 5
Sterling 51 5 56 10
Master’s 33 10 43 5
Life 23 18 41 21
Brenau 32 7 39 -3.5
Lincoln 37 0 37 5
Jamestown 22 6 28 -11
Shawnee State 6 3 9 -15
University of St. Mary 2 1 3 -2

 

