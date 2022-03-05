2022 NAIA Women: Ups/Downs Day 4 – Seahawks Gear Up for 1st National Title

For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims, swimmers qualify for one of two finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final and places 9 through 16, the B final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time of any heat in the final.
With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers in the A final, and “Down” to swimmers in the B final.
Keiser continued to fill A finals on the last morning of the 2022 NAIA National Championships and will have 20 A and B finalists in tonight’s session. The Seahawks are poised to win their first national championship title.
SCAD broke free of Olivet Nazarene in the battle for second place and should finish more than 50 points ahead of their rival for the runner-up position. ONU is likely to be unchallenged at third, while Cumberlands, Milligan, and Lindsey Wilson look to be in the clear at 4th-6th places. Things start to tighten up in the battle for seventh, though, with Indiana Wesleyan, Westmont, Midland, and Bethel all vying for the best possible top-10 finish.
