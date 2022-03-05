Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2022 NAIA Men: Ups/Downs Day 4 – Keiser Poised to Win 4th Straight Title

65th Men’s NAIA National Swimming and Diving Championships

For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims, swimmers qualify for one of two finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final and places 9 through 16, the B final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time of any heat in the final.

With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers in the A final, and “Down” to swimmers in the B final.

The two leaders on the men’s side, Keiser and SCAD, solidified their positions on Saturday morning, each doing better than their seeding would have suggested. Keiser will enter tonight’s final with 11 A-finalists and 6 B-finalists. The Seahawks loaded up the 200 back and 200 fly, qualifying three swimmers in each of those A finals for an extra 28 points vis-à-vis the psych sheet. SCAD out-performed expectations in the 100 free and 200 fly; they will be the only team with two entrants in the A final of the free, which could make the timed final of the 400 free relay exciting.

In the battle for third place, Cumberlands, St. Thomas, and Milligan are still jockeying for position, but barring any relay DQs, they seem to have sorted out their positioning.

The most exciting battle of the night will be among Midland, Olivet Nazarene, and St. Ambrose, who are separated by only about 3 points and vying for the seventh spot behind Lindsey Wilson, who has a lock on sixth.

Men’s Ups / Downs – Day 4

  Day 4 Individual Events – Up Day 4 Individual Events – Down Day 4 Relays – Up Day 4 Relays – Down
Keiser 11 6 1 0
SCAD 7 3 1 0
Cumberlands 4 3 1 0
St. Thomas 4 2 1 0
Lindsey Wilson 2 3 1 0
St. Ambrose 2 3 0 1
West Virginia Tech 2 2 0 0
Milligan 2 1 1 0
Midland 2 0 1 0
Olivet Nazarene 1 3 0 1
Bethel (IN) 1 1 0 1
Simpson 1 1 0 0
Bethel (TN) 1 0 0 0
Campbellsville 0 3 0 1
Life 0 2 0 0
Master’s 0 1 0 1
University of St. Mary 0 1 0 0
Morningside 0 0 1 0
Thomas 0 4 0 1
Union 0 1 0 1
Williams Baptist 0 0 0 1

1650 Free (psych sheet seeding)

Team Up Down Total
Keiser 2 1 3
SCAD 2 0 2
Lindsey Wilson 1 1 2
St. Ambrose 1 1 2
Bethel (TN) 1 0 1
Cumberlands 1 0 1
Campbellsville 0 1 1
Milligan 0 1 1
Olivet Nazarene 0 1 1
St. Thomas 0 1 1
Thomas 0 1 1

200 Back

Team Up Down Total
Keiser 3 2 5
St. Thomas 2 0 2
Olivet Nazarene 1 1 2
Lindsey Wilson 1 0 1
Milligan 1 0 1
Bethel (IN) 0 1 1
Life 0 1 1
St. Ambrose 0 1 1
Thomas 0 1 1
University of St. Mary 0 1 1

100 Free

Team Up Down Total
SCAD 2 0 2
Cumberlands 1 2 3
Keiser 1 1 2
St. Thomas 1 1 2
West Virginia Tech 1 1 2
Midland 1 0 1
Simpson 1 0 1
Campbellsville 0 1 1
Lindsey Wilson 0 1 1
St. Ambrose 0 1 1

200 Breast

Team Up Down Total
Keiser 2 1 3
SCAD 1 2 3
Cumberlands 1 1 2
Bethel (IN) 1 0 1
Midland 1 0 1
St. Thomas 1 0 1
West Virginia Tech 1 0 1
Campbellsville 0 1 1
Olivet Nazarene 0 1 1
Thomas 0 1 1
Union 0 1 1

200 Fly

Team Up Down Total
Keiser 3 1 4
SCAD 2 1 3
Cumberlands 1 0 1
Milligan 1 0 1
St. Ambrose 1 0 1
Life 0 1 1
Lindsey Wilson 0 1 1
Master’s 0 1 1
Simpson 0 1 1
Thomas 0 1 1
West Virginia Tech 0 1 1

400 Free Relay

Team Up Down Total
Cumberlands 1 0 1
Keiser 1 0 1
Lindsey Wilson 1 0 1
Midland 1 0 1
Milligan 1 0 1
Morningside 1 0 1
SCAD 1 0 1
St. Thomas 1 0 1
Bethel (IN) 0 1 1
Campbellsville 0 1 1
Master’s 0 1 1
Olivet Nazarene 0 1 1
St. Ambrose 0 1 1
Thomas 0 1 1
Union 0 1 1
Williams Baptist 0 1 1

Projected Standings

Team Day 3 Actual Day 4 Prelims Projected Score Vs Psych Sheet
Keiser 536 254 790 21
SCAD 261 160 421 14
Cumberlands 235 97 332 -37
St. Thomas 218.5 94 312.5 22.5
Milligan 223 63 286 19
Lindsey Wilson 165 71 236 22
Midland 112.5 58 170.5 -43
Olivet Nazarene 120 48 168 -29
St. Ambrose 118 49 167 -3
Simpson 104 16 120 60
Morningside 72 26 98 -26
West Virginia Tech 55 35 90 -24
Campbellsville 62 23 85 16
Bethel (IN) 25 40 65 3
Thomas 36 25 61 10
Williams Baptist 54 6 60 8
Master’s 32 12 44 25
Bethel (TN) 7 15 22 1
Ottawa Arizona 22 0 22 -2
Union 2 6 8 -8
Life 1 5 6 -20
University of St. Mary 2 2 4 -13
Arizona Christian 2 0 2 -32
Soka 1 0 1 1

 

0
