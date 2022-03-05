2022 Men’s MAC Champs: Miami (OH) Still in Lead Through Day 3

2022 MEN’S MAC SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

March 2-5, 2022

Carbondale, IL

SCY (25 yards)

DAY 1 RESULTS

DAY 2 RESULTS

DAY 3 RESULTS

Team Standings Thru Day 3

Miami University (Ohio) 557 Southern Illinois University 462.5 Missouri State University 450 Ball State University 294 University of Evansville 219 Valparaiso University 143.5

Miami had a 45.5 point lead through day 2, but now has a 94.5 point lead. The battle looks to now be for second place as Southern Illinois and Missouri State are only separated by 12.5 points.

Helping grow Miami’s lead was Henju Duvenhage as he won the 400 IM in a time of 3:49.04. Duvenhage led from the start and was able to stay ahead of Missouri State’s Aj Huskey who touched second in 3:49.51.

Another big help to grow Miami’s lead was the 400 medley relay as the Redhawks won in a time of 3:11.04. That time also set a pool record. The Redhawks finished ahead of Southern Illinois who touched second in a time of 3:12.88. The biggest difference between the two relays was the backstroke leg. Owen Blazer of Miami led off in a 46.82 compared to Adam Cernek of Southern Illinois who led off in a 49.02. Southern Illinois’s Donat Csuvarszki charged home in a 42.25 freestyle split.

Individually, Cernek won the 100 backstroke for Southern Illinois as he touched first in a time of 47.83. Miami went 2-3 in the race though as Cole Grosshans went a 48.01 and Blazer went a 48.10.

Also winning an event for Southern Illinois was Yevhan Khrypunov as he won the 100 butterfly in a time of 47.24. Khrypunov had the fastest splits in the field in both 50s.

Bruno Suzuki of Missouri State helped keep the team in a close battle for second place as he won the 200 freestyle in a time of 1:37.03. He had a huge drop between prelims and finals as he went a 1:39.66 in prelims.

Joey Garberick of Ball State picked up the final win of the night winning the 100 breaststroke in a time of 53.62. Garberick was out fast as he split a 24.58 on his first 50, and was the only swimmer to split under 25 seconds.