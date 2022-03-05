NCAP Girls Break 17-18 800 Free Relay Record at PVS Champs

2022 Potomac Valley Swimming Senior Champs
- March 3-6, 2022
- Eppley Recreation Center, University of Maryland
- Short Course Yards (25 yards), Prelims/Finals
- Psych Sheets
- Live Results
- Results on Meet Mobile: “2022 PV SC Senior Championships”
The 17-18 girls from the Nation’s Capital Aquatic Club broke a National Age Group Record in the 800 yard freestyle relay on Friday at the Potomac Valley Swimming Senior Championships.
The team of Sophie Duncan, Tatum Wall, Camille Spink, and Erin Gemmell combined for a 7:06.69. That took over a second off the old record of 7:07.82 that was set by SwimMAC Carolina in 2014: a relay that included future World Record holder Kathleen Baker.
Splits Comparison
|NCAP
|SwimMAC
|New 17-18 Record
|
Old 17-18 Record
|1st Leg
|Sophie Duncan – 1:47.98
|
Kathleen Baker – 1:43.61
|2nd Leg
|Tatum Wall – 1:49.20
|
Becca Postoll – 1:47.7
|3rd Leg
|Camille Spink – 1:46.30
|
Heather Merritt – 1:49.0
|4th Leg
|Erin Gemmell – 1:43.21
|
Lauren Rhodes – 1:48.5
|7:06.69
|7:07.82
Note: there was a touchpad error on the SwimMAC relay, so splits are hand-timed.
Gemmell was the star of the relay, anchoring in 1:43.21. She is racing three weeks after her high school championship, the Metro Championships, where she swam a flat-start best of 1:44.37.
The same four swimmers set the 15-16 National Age Group Record in December 2020 with a 7:08.94. That knocked five seconds off the old record.
NCAP is the country’s largest swim club and has a huge geographical area and many sites to pull athletes from in the talent-rich DMV area. Duncan and Gemmell both train at the Georgetown Prep site in Maryland, Wall trains at Claude Moore in Virginia, and Spink trains at NCAP West in the western suburbs of Northern Virginia.
All four swimmers are D1 bound:
- Sophie Duncan – Stanford (2022)
- Tatum Wall – Duke (2022)
- Camille Spink – Tennessee (2023)
- Erin Gemmell – Texas (2023)
Race Video: (starts around 2:19:05)
Other highlights
- Erin Gemmell of NCAP won the 100 breaststroke senior champs in a time of 1:03.27. Although known for her freestyle, that time is a huge drop for the Texas commit as her previous best was a 1:05.97. Teammate Sophie Duncan finished right behind in a time of 1:03.28. Duncan’s previous best was a 1:03.28
- Virginia Tech commit Aiken Do of The Fish won the senior boys 200 freestyle in a time of 1:40.39, that time was just off of his best of 1:39.71
- 15 year old Emma Reedman of The Fish swam a 1:03.96 in the 100 breaststroke, just off of her best time of 1:03.67 which she swam a few weeks ago
- Duke commit Tatum Wall of NCAP won the 100 butterfly in a time of 53.75, just off of her best of 53.52 which is from March 2020
- Mason Makos Swim Team’s Katherine Helms (NC State commit) won the 400 IM in a time of 4:09.80, a best time by over three seconds as her previous best was a 4:13.29 from February 2021. NCAPs Eleanor Sun (Princeton commit) finished right behind in 4:10.22, a best time by over three seconds