NCAP Girls Break 17-18 800 Free Relay Record at PVS Champs

2022 Potomac Valley Swimming Senior Champs

March 3-6, 2022

Eppley Recreation Center, University of Maryland

Short Course Yards (25 yards), Prelims/Finals

The 17-18 girls from the Nation’s Capital Aquatic Club broke a National Age Group Record in the 800 yard freestyle relay on Friday at the Potomac Valley Swimming Senior Championships.

The team of Sophie Duncan, Tatum Wall, Camille Spink, and Erin Gemmell combined for a 7:06.69. That took over a second off the old record of 7:07.82 that was set by SwimMAC Carolina in 2014: a relay that included future World Record holder Kathleen Baker.

Splits Comparison

NCAP SwimMAC New 17-18 Record Old 17-18 Record 1st Leg Sophie Duncan – 1:47.98 Kathleen Baker – 1:43.61 2nd Leg Tatum Wall – 1:49.20 Becca Postoll – 1:47.7 3rd Leg Camille Spink – 1:46.30 Heather Merritt – 1:49.0 4th Leg Erin Gemmell – 1:43.21 Lauren Rhodes – 1:48.5 7:06.69 7:07.82

Note: there was a touchpad error on the SwimMAC relay, so splits are hand-timed.

Gemmell was the star of the relay, anchoring in 1:43.21. She is racing three weeks after her high school championship, the Metro Championships, where she swam a flat-start best of 1:44.37.

The same four swimmers set the 15-16 National Age Group Record in December 2020 with a 7:08.94. That knocked five seconds off the old record.

NCAP is the country’s largest swim club and has a huge geographical area and many sites to pull athletes from in the talent-rich DMV area. Duncan and Gemmell both train at the Georgetown Prep site in Maryland, Wall trains at Claude Moore in Virginia, and Spink trains at NCAP West in the western suburbs of Northern Virginia.

All four swimmers are D1 bound:

Race Video: (starts around 2:19:05)

