NCAP Girls Annihilate 15-16 NAG Record in 800 Free Relay

2020 NCAP WINTER INVITATIONAL

December 11-13, 2020

Manassas, VA

Short course yards (SCY)

Results on MM – ‘2020 NCAP Winter Intrasquad’

Four of NCAP’s top swimmers had just one focus this weekend, which was to race in an 800 free relay Sunday morning.

Together, the team of Sophie Duncan, Erin Gemmell, Tatum Wall and Camille Spink combined for a time of 7:08.94, a huge new NAG record in the 15-16 age group. A different quartet from NCAP had held the record at 7:13.99, set in 2017, a good five seconds back of what the new record-holders put together on Sunday.

This weekend’s relay comprised of four strong swims all under 1:49, while Gemmell threw down a stellar 1:45.20 to anchor, well ahead of her lifetime best 1:45.96. On her lead-off, meanwhile, Duncan smashed her previous best of 1:49.80 by over a full second.

All four girls are 16 years old.

NCAP splits (new record) – 7:08.94

Duncan – 1:48.79

Spink – 1:46.79

Wall – 1:48.16

Gemmell – 1:45.20

NCAP splits (old record) – 7:13.99

Wall and Duncan are both high school juniors; Wall is verbally committed to Duke, while Duncan is still figuring out her college choice. Gemmell and Spink are both high school sophomores. The four NCAP standouts already competed in full slate weekends recently, racing at the Sterling, Va., site of the 2020 Winter Junior Championships, so this was a one-off race.