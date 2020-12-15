Zionsville Swim Club Breaks 15-16 Boys 400 Free Relay NAG with 3:00.53

2020 OLY WINTER INVITE

December 10-13th, 2020

Elkhart, IN

SCY (LCM Time Trials on Thursday Night)

Results on MeetMobile “2020 OLY Winter Invite”

Thursday Night LCM Time Trials on MeetMobile, “2020 OLY Winter Invite TIME TRIALS LONG COURSE”

Zionsville Swim Club broke the boys 15-16 National Age Group Record in the 400 free at the OLY Winter Invite last night. Charlie Krone (16), Will Raches (15), Jack Donovan (16), and Will Modglin (16) teamed up to post a 3:00.53, breaking the record of 3:01.01, which was held by an Upper Dublin Aquatic Club squad featuring Mike Thomas, Wyatt Amdor, Jake Sannem, and Michael Jensen.

Here is a breakdown of the splits compared between ZSC’s relay and the 2014 relay from Upper Dublin Aquatic Club:

Zionsville Swim Club – 12/13/2020 Zionsville Swim Club – 12/13/2020 Upper Dublin Aquatic Club – 3/22/2014 Upper Dublin Aquatic Club – 3/22/2014 Charlie Krone 46.10 Michael Thomas 45.26 Will Raches 45.05 Wyatt Amdor 46.57 Jack Donovan 45.28 Jake Sannem 45.53 Will Modglin 44.10 Michael Jensen 43.65 3:00.53 3:01.01

Notably, Charlie Krone swam his personal best leading off this relay. Will Raches had the biggest disparity between his personal best and his relay split, posting a 45.05, when his flat-startpersonal best, which he swam at this same meet, is 47.31. Jack Donovan also came in under his top flat-start time of 45.98 with his split of 45.28. Will Modglin was also well under his personal best of 45.38, anchoring in 44.10.

Here is the webcast from the finals session on Sunday night. The relay is right at the beginning, around the 1:50 mark.

The sequence of events that led up to ZSC breaking this record is fascinating. Will Raches switched teams this fall, coming to ZSC. Per USA Swimming rules, when a swimmer changes team, they will be unattached for 120 day after their last meet with the previous team. For Raches, his final meet with his old team was on August 14th. That made yesterday (December 13th) the first day in which Raches would be allowed to become an officially attached member of Zionsville Swim Club. However, Raches had to compete at the OLY Invite unattached, because when the meet started on Thursday night, he was still within his 120 days. Swimmers can’t become attached to a new team during an ongoing meet, so ZSC had to create a time trial session and get it a separate sanction from the OLY Invite in order for Raches to be an officially attached swimmer.

This was actually the 2nd attempt at the record for ZSC. they first tried to crack the record after the Sunday AM session, but fell just .09 seconds short, finishing in 3:01.10. They came back completed the task just before the start of the Sunday evening finals session.