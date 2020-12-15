McKeown Continues Tear With 2:08.23 200 IM All Comers Record

2020 QUEENSLAND CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Saturday, December 12th – Friday, December 18th (Day 1 relays only; Days 5-8 are age group)
- Brisbane Aquatic Center
- LCM (50m)
- SwimSwam Meet Preview
- Day 1 Recap/Day 2 Recap
- Entries/Live Results
- Live Stream ($)
After already producing the world’s 2nd fastest 100m backstroke (57.93), as well as becoming Australia’s 2nd fastest 400m IMer of all-time (4:32.73), Kaylee McKeown nailed a new record in the women’s 200m IM.
Competing on day 3 of these 2020 Queensland Championships, 19-year-old McKeown threw down a massive lifetime best in the 2IM, scoring a time of 2:08.23. Although the Aussie national record solidly remains at Stephanie Rice‘s 2:07.03, McKeown’s mark here in Brisbane represents a new All Comers Record.
Reminder All Comers Records are the fastest swims ever done on Australian soil by a swimmer of any nationality.
Entering these championships, McKeown’s personal best in the 200m IM was represented by the 2:09.94 she posted at last year’s World Championships Trials. That qualified the USC Spartan for a chance to race the 2IM in Gwangju, although she wound up dropping the event in favor of the backstroke events.
Splits for McKeown’s All Comers Record tonight include the following: 28.25/32.29 (1:00.54); 36.89/30.80 (1:07.69). The 2:08.23 time renders the teen as Australia’s 3rd fastest performer all-time and the fastest since 2012.
All-Time Australian 200m IM Performers
- Stephanie Rice, 2:07.03 – 2009
- Alicia Coutts, 2:08.15 – 2012
- Kaylee McKeown, 2:08.23 – 2020
In terms of all-time performers worldwide, McKeown’s time now inserts her into slot #9.
All-Time 200m IM Performers Worldwide
- Katinka Hosszu (HUN), 2:06.12 – 2015
- Ariana Kukors (USA), 2:06.15 – 2009
- Siobhan-Marie O’Connor (GBR), 2:06.88 – 2016
- Stephanie Rice (AUS), 2:07.03 – 2009
- Ye Shiwen (CHN), 2:07.57 – 2012
- Yui Ohashi (JPN), 2:07.91 – 2017
- Alicia Coutts (AUS), 2:08.15 – 2012
- Rika Omoto (JPN), 2:08.21 – 2017
- Kaylee McKeown (USA), 2:08.23 – 2020
Oh wow you mean she’s faster than Ohashi??
ohashi was 2:07.91 at 2017 worlds
She’s missing in the list so Kaylee is 10th then
Ohashi swam 2:07.91 in 2017 and Belmonte never swam 2:08.17, her best time is 2:09.45 (2013)
about time her best times in her bio were updated
I’m pretty sure Belmonte never went 2.08 in the LC 200im – Is that list correct? Super swimming from McKeown – A big decision to make looking at the Tokyo schedule.