Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

McKeown Continues Tear With 2:08.23 200 IM All Comers Record

Comments: 12

2020 QUEENSLAND CHAMPIONSHIPS

After already producing the world’s 2nd fastest 100m backstroke (57.93), as well as becoming Australia’s 2nd fastest 400m IMer of all-time (4:32.73), Kaylee McKeown nailed a new record in the women’s 200m IM.

Competing on day 3 of these 2020 Queensland Championships, 19-year-old McKeown threw down a massive lifetime best in the 2IM, scoring a time of 2:08.23. Although the Aussie national record solidly remains at Stephanie Rice‘s 2:07.03, McKeown’s mark here in Brisbane represents a new All Comers Record.

Reminder All Comers Records are the fastest swims ever done on Australian soil by a swimmer of any nationality.

Entering these championships, McKeown’s personal best in the 200m IM was represented by the 2:09.94 she posted at last year’s World Championships Trials. That qualified the USC Spartan for a chance to race the 2IM in Gwangju, although she wound up dropping the event in favor of the backstroke events.

Splits for McKeown’s All Comers Record tonight include the following: 28.25/32.29 (1:00.54); 36.89/30.80 (1:07.69). The 2:08.23 time renders the teen as Australia’s 3rd fastest performer all-time and the fastest since 2012.

All-Time Australian 200m IM Performers

  1. Stephanie Rice, 2:07.03 – 2009
  2. Alicia Coutts, 2:08.15 – 2012
  3. Kaylee McKeown, 2:08.23 – 2020

In terms of all-time performers worldwide, McKeown’s time now inserts her into slot #9.

All-Time 200m IM Performers Worldwide

  1. Katinka Hosszu (HUN), 2:06.12 – 2015
  2. Ariana Kukors (USA), 2:06.15 – 2009
  3. Siobhan-Marie O’Connor (GBR), 2:06.88 – 2016
  4. Stephanie Rice (AUS), 2:07.03 – 2009
  5. Ye Shiwen (CHN), 2:07.57 – 2012
  6. Yui Ohashi (JPN), 2:07.91 – 2017
  7. Alicia Coutts (AUS), 2:08.15 – 2012
  8. Rika Omoto (JPN), 2:08.21 – 2017
  9. Kaylee McKeown (USA), 2:08.23 – 2020

In This Story

12
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
12 Comments
oldest
newest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Verram
1 hour ago

Oh wow you mean she’s faster than Ohashi??

0
-2
Reply
Old Man Chalmers
Reply to  Verram
1 hour ago

ohashi was 2:07.91 at 2017 worlds

1
0
Reply
Verram
Reply to  Old Man Chalmers
1 hour ago

She’s missing in the list so Kaylee is 10th then

1
-3
Reply
Carter10
Reply to  Verram
1 hour ago

Ohashi swam 2:07.91 in 2017 and Belmonte never swam 2:08.17, her best time is 2:09.45 (2013)

1
0
Reply
Old Man Chalmers
59 minutes ago

about time her best times in her bio were updated

1
0
Reply
Dee
52 minutes ago

I’m pretty sure Belmonte never went 2.08 in the LC 200im – Is that list correct? Super swimming from McKeown – A big decision to make looking at the Tokyo schedule.

0
0
Reply

About Retta Race

Retta Race

After 16 years at a Fortune 1000 financial company, long-time swimmer Retta Race decided to change lanes and pursue her sporting passion. She currently is Coach for the Northern KY Swordfish Masters, a team she started up in December 2013, while also offering private coaching. Retta is also an MBA …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!