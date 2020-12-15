McKeown Continues Tear With 2:08.23 200 IM All Comers Record

2020 QUEENSLAND CHAMPIONSHIPS

After already producing the world’s 2nd fastest 100m backstroke (57.93), as well as becoming Australia’s 2nd fastest 400m IMer of all-time (4:32.73), Kaylee McKeown nailed a new record in the women’s 200m IM.

Competing on day 3 of these 2020 Queensland Championships, 19-year-old McKeown threw down a massive lifetime best in the 2IM, scoring a time of 2:08.23. Although the Aussie national record solidly remains at Stephanie Rice‘s 2:07.03, McKeown’s mark here in Brisbane represents a new All Comers Record.

Reminder All Comers Records are the fastest swims ever done on Australian soil by a swimmer of any nationality.

Entering these championships, McKeown’s personal best in the 200m IM was represented by the 2:09.94 she posted at last year’s World Championships Trials. That qualified the USC Spartan for a chance to race the 2IM in Gwangju, although she wound up dropping the event in favor of the backstroke events.

Splits for McKeown’s All Comers Record tonight include the following: 28.25/32.29 (1:00.54); 36.89/30.80 (1:07.69). The 2:08.23 time renders the teen as Australia’s 3rd fastest performer all-time and the fastest since 2012.

All-Time Australian 200m IM Performers

Stephanie Rice, 2:07.03 – 2009 Alicia Coutts, 2:08.15 – 2012 Kaylee McKeown, 2:08.23 – 2020

In terms of all-time performers worldwide, McKeown’s time now inserts her into slot #9.

All-Time 200m IM Performers Worldwide