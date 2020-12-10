Stacked Field Of Aussies Head To 2020 Queensland C’ships

2020 QUEENSLAND CHAMPIONSHIPS

Saturday, December 12th – Friday, December 18th (Day 1 is relays only; Days 5-8 are age group)

Brisbane Aquatic Center

LCM (50m)

Entries/Live Results

Live Stream

The 2020 Queensland Championships are set to kick-off this weekend, with big-time Aussie talent ready to throw down at the Brisbane Aquatic Center. Although this is a non-selection meet, the caliber of talent renders virtually every swim a must-watch, as the Aussies are known to put up some brilliant performances on their home turf.

The meet follows the Australian Virtual Championships which concluded last month. We saw Kaylee McKeown fire off a new World Record in the women’s 200m back of 1:58.94 (SCM). She’s entered in this event, along with most every would-be Olympian, save the Campbell sisters and Kyle Chalmers, who is recovering from surgery.

Of note, day 1, December 12th is comprised of relays only, while days 5-8 are non-open events. Additionally, the 50’s events are swum as timed finals here at these Championships.

Below are some key entrants on which to keep your eye this weekend.

Minna Atherton

Jack Cartwright

Elizabeth Dekkers

Bowen Gough

Maddie Gough

Abbey Harkin

Meg Harris

Thomas Fraser-Holmes

Alexander Graham

Thomas Hauck

Chelsea Hodges

Tristan Hollard

Mack Horton

Mitch Larkin

Yolane Kukla

Kareena Lee

Clyde Lewis

Cameron McEvoy

Emma McKeon

Kaylee McKeown

Jack McLoughlin

Kiah Melverton

Taylor McKeown

David Morgan

Leah Neale

Thomas Neill

Kotuku Ngwati

Mollie O’Callaghan

Jake Packard

Lani Pallister

Gabriella Peinier

Michael Pickett (NZL)

Calypso Sheridan

Mikkayla Sheridan

Nick Sloman

William Stockwell

Jenna Strauch

Zac Stubblety-Cook

Laura Taylor

Matthew Temple

Ariarne Titmus

Tessa Wallace

Sam Williamson

Elijah Winnington