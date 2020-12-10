Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Stacked Field Of Aussies Head To 2020 Queensland C’ships

2020 QUEENSLAND CHAMPIONSHIPS

  • Saturday, December 12th – Friday, December 18th (Day 1 is relays only; Days 5-8 are age group)
  • Brisbane Aquatic Center
  • LCM (50m)
  • Entries/Live Results
  • Live Stream

The 2020 Queensland Championships are set to kick-off this weekend, with big-time Aussie talent ready to throw down at the Brisbane Aquatic Center. Although this is a non-selection meet, the caliber of talent renders virtually every swim a must-watch, as the Aussies are known to put up some brilliant performances on their home turf.

The meet follows the Australian Virtual Championships which concluded last month. We saw Kaylee McKeown fire off a new World Record in the women’s 200m back of 1:58.94 (SCM). She’s entered in this event, along with most every would-be Olympian, save the Campbell sisters and Kyle Chalmers, who is recovering from surgery.

Of note, day 1, December 12th is comprised of relays only, while days 5-8 are non-open events. Additionally, the 50’s events are swum as timed finals here at these Championships.

Below are some key entrants on which to keep your eye this weekend.

Minna Atherton
Jack Cartwright
Elizabeth Dekkers
Bowen Gough
Maddie Gough
Abbey Harkin
Meg Harris
Thomas Fraser-Holmes
Alexander Graham
Thomas Hauck
Chelsea Hodges
Tristan Hollard
Mack Horton
Mitch Larkin
Yolane Kukla
Kareena Lee
Clyde Lewis
Cameron McEvoy
Emma McKeon
Kaylee McKeown
Jack McLoughlin
Kiah Melverton
Taylor McKeown
David Morgan
Leah Neale
Thomas Neill
Kotuku Ngwati
Mollie O’Callaghan
Jake Packard
Lani Pallister
Gabriella Peinier
Michael Pickett (NZL)
Calypso Sheridan
Mikkayla Sheridan
Nick Sloman
William Stockwell
Jenna Strauch
Zac Stubblety-Cook
Laura Taylor
Matthew Temple
Ariarne Titmus
Tessa Wallace
Sam Williamson
Elijah Winnington

 

