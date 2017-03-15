NCAP 15-16 Girls Take Down SwimMAC’s 800 FR-Relay NAG Record

2017 NCSA JUNIOR NATIONALS

Tuesday, March 14 – Saturday, March 18, 2017

Tuesday Timed Finals 4:00 PM Eastern

Wed-Sat Prelims 8:30 AM / Finals 6:00 PM Eastern

Live Stream

Live results available on Meet Mobile

Results will be posted here after each session

The NCAP team of Sinead Eksteen, Madeline Laporte, Claire Nguyen and Katie Mack teamed up to take down the 15-16 NAG record in the 800 free relay tonight, combining for a time of 7:14.73. Eksteen and Laporte are 16, while Nguyen and Mack are 15. The foursome broke the NAG record set in 2016 by a team from SwimMAC.

NCAP splits (new record) – 7:13.99

Eksteen 1:47.47

Laporte 1:49.37

Nguyen 1:50.57

Mack 1:46.58

SwimMAC splits (old record) – 7:14.73

Julia Menkhaus 1:47.63

Sophie Lindner 1:49.74

Sinclair Larson 1:48.40

Olwyn Bartis 1:48.96

Mack was the clutch leg for NCAP, swimming faster than anyone at NCSA’s and faster than any one leg on the NCAP or SwimMAC relay. Prior to this swim, SwimMAC held every 15-16 NAG record for girls relays except for the 400 free relay.

NCAP did break the NAG record, but they actually finished 2nd in this event at NCSAs. The team from Long Island Aquatic Club went 7:13.02, about a second faster, but they didn’t break an NAG record because two members of their relay are 17.