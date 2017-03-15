NCAP 15-16 Girls Take Down SwimMAC’s 800 FR-Relay NAG Record

  2 Karl Ortegon | March 15th, 2017 | National, News

2017 NCSA JUNIOR NATIONALS

The NCAP team of Sinead EksteenMadeline LaporteClaire Nguyen and Katie Mack teamed up to take down the 15-16 NAG record in the 800 free relay tonight, combining for a time of 7:14.73. Eksteen and Laporte are 16, while Nguyen and Mack are 15. The foursome broke the NAG record set in 2016 by a team from SwimMAC.

NCAP splits (new record) – 7:13.99

  • Eksteen 1:47.47
  • Laporte 1:49.37
  • Nguyen 1:50.57
  • Mack 1:46.58

SwimMAC splits (old record) – 7:14.73

  • Julia Menkhaus 1:47.63
  • Sophie Lindner 1:49.74
  • Sinclair Larson 1:48.40
  • Olwyn Bartis 1:48.96

Mack was the clutch leg for NCAP, swimming faster than anyone at NCSA’s and faster than any one leg on the NCAP or SwimMAC relay. Prior to this swim, SwimMAC held every 15-16 NAG record for girls relays except for the 400 free relay.

NCAP did break the NAG record, but they actually finished 2nd in this event at NCSAs. The team from Long Island Aquatic Club went 7:13.02, about a second faster, but they didn’t break an NAG record because two members of their relay are 17.

Leave a Reply

2 Comments on "NCAP 15-16 Girls Take Down SwimMAC’s 800 FR-Relay NAG Record"

Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
BSD

Why they choose that picture? Lol

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
27 minutes 35 seconds ago
Steve Nolan

Guessing they searched their “K Mack” tag?

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
41 seconds ago
wpDiscuz

About Karl Ortegon

Karl Ortegon

Karl Ortegon is a swimmer and lifeguard from Evanston, IL, just north of Chicago. He's currently pursuing a sociology major and writing certificate at Wesleyan University (the one in Connecticut), and he Instagrams a lot. He is a proud 5th place finisher at the 2016 Olympic Trials media race, where …

Read More »