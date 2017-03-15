Emory Men Lower Own NCAA Division III Record in 200 Medley Relay

Division III Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships
- March 15-18, 2017
- CISD Natatorium, Shenandoah, Texas
- Prelims 10 AM, Finals 6 PM – U.S. Central Time Zone (GMT -6 currently)
- Event schedule
- Real-time results – diving
- Real-time results – swimming
- Video link
- Championship Central
Men’s 200-yard Medley Relay – Final
- NCAA Record: 1:26.74 12/2/16 Emory (Ono, Wilson, Baker, Smith)
- Emory 1:26.14
- Denison 1:28.89
- Wash U. MO 1:28.99
- Williams 1:29.25
- Johns Hopkins 1:29.38
- WPI 1:29.74
- UW-Stevens Point 1:29.96
Day One of the 2017 NCAA Division III Men’s Championships ended as it had begun: with a new NCAA record. Emory lowered the national mark that they had set in December at the Miami Invitational in Oxford, Ohio, by .60. Prior to that, the NCAA record of 1:27.54 had belonged to Kenyon, set at the 2015 NCAA Championships.
Freshman Sage Ono got the Eagles off to a solid start with a 22.27 back leadoff before Andrew Wilson took over. In only a 50, Wilson put Emory out front by nearly 2 body lengths. Wilson split 23.16 on his breaststroke, 1.3 seconds faster than the next-best breast leg, and more than 2 seconds faster than the average in the championship final. Cooper Tollen went a 21.72 on the butterfly; with a 1.9-second advantage, Tollen had no trouble keeping Emory out front. Oliver Smith wrapped it up for the Eagles with a blistering 18.99 anchor, and Emory lowered their own NCAA record by .60.
|NCAAs, 3/15/17
|Miami Invitational, 12/2/16
|Sage Ono, FR
|22.27
|Sage Ono, FR
|22.75
|Andrew Wilson, SR
|23.16
|Andrew Wilson, SR
|23.18
|Cooper Tollen, JR
|21.72
|Hayes Burdette-Sapp, SR
|21.75
|Ollie Smith, JR
|18.99
|Ollie Smith, JR
|19.06
|1:26.14
|1:26.74
