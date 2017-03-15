Emory Men Lower Own NCAA Division III Record in 200 Medley Relay

Division III Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships

Men’s 200-yard Medley Relay – Final

  • NCAA Record: 1:26.74 12/2/16 Emory (Ono, Wilson, Baker, Smith)
  1. Emory 1:26.14
  2. Denison 1:28.89
  3. Wash U. MO 1:28.99
  4. Williams 1:29.25
  5. Johns Hopkins 1:29.38
  6. WPI 1:29.74
  7. UW-Stevens Point 1:29.96

Day One of the 2017 NCAA Division III Men’s Championships ended as it had begun: with a new NCAA record. Emory lowered the national mark that they had set in December at the Miami Invitational in Oxford, Ohio, by .60. Prior to that, the NCAA record of 1:27.54 had belonged to Kenyon, set at the 2015 NCAA Championships.

Freshman Sage Ono got the Eagles off to a solid start with a 22.27 back leadoff before Andrew Wilson took over. In only a 50, Wilson put Emory out front by nearly 2 body lengths. Wilson split 23.16 on his breaststroke, 1.3 seconds faster than the next-best breast leg, and more than 2 seconds faster than the average in the championship final. Cooper Tollen went a 21.72 on the butterfly; with a 1.9-second advantage, Tollen had no trouble keeping Emory out front. Oliver Smith wrapped it up for the Eagles with a blistering 18.99 anchor, and Emory lowered their own NCAA record by .60.

  NCAAs, 3/15/17   Miami Invitational, 12/2/16
Sage Ono, FR 22.27 Sage Ono, FR 22.75
Andrew Wilson, SR 23.16 Andrew Wilson, SR 23.18
Cooper Tollen, JR 21.72 Hayes Burdette-Sapp, SR 21.75
Ollie Smith, JR 18.99 Ollie Smith, JR 19.06
  1:26.14   1:26.74

 

