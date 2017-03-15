Emory Men Lower Own NCAA Division III Record in 200 Medley Relay

Division III Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships

March 15-18, 2017

CISD Natatorium, Shenandoah, Texas

Prelims 10 AM, Finals 6 PM – U.S. Central Time Zone (GMT -6 currently)

Men’s 200-yard Medley Relay – Final

NCAA Record: 1:26.74 12/2/16 Emory (Ono, Wilson, Baker, Smith)

Emory 1:26.14 Denison 1:28.89 Wash U. MO 1:28.99 Williams 1:29.25 Johns Hopkins 1:29.38 WPI 1:29.74 UW-Stevens Point 1:29.96

Day One of the 2017 NCAA Division III Men’s Championships ended as it had begun: with a new NCAA record. Emory lowered the national mark that they had set in December at the Miami Invitational in Oxford, Ohio, by .60. Prior to that, the NCAA record of 1:27.54 had belonged to Kenyon, set at the 2015 NCAA Championships.

Freshman Sage Ono got the Eagles off to a solid start with a 22.27 back leadoff before Andrew Wilson took over. In only a 50, Wilson put Emory out front by nearly 2 body lengths. Wilson split 23.16 on his breaststroke, 1.3 seconds faster than the next-best breast leg, and more than 2 seconds faster than the average in the championship final. Cooper Tollen went a 21.72 on the butterfly; with a 1.9-second advantage, Tollen had no trouble keeping Emory out front. Oliver Smith wrapped it up for the Eagles with a blistering 18.99 anchor, and Emory lowered their own NCAA record by .60.