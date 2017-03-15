2017 Women’s NCAA Championships: Day 1 Finals Live Recap

2017 WOMEN’S NCAA CHAMPIONSHIPS

Swimmers are gearing up for the 2017 Divsion 1 Women’s NCAA Championships, which kick off tonight with the 800 freestyle relay.

WOMEN’S 800 FREESTYLE RELAY

NCAA record: Stanford (2017)- 6:49.42

American record: Stanford (2017)- 6:49.42

U.S. Open record: Stanford (2017)- 6:49.42

NCAA Meet record: Cal (2009)- 6:52.69

2016 NCAA Champion: Georgia- 6:51.80

Stanford- 6:45.91 Cal- 6:51.42 Michigan- 6:53.63

Stanford absolutely destroyed the NCAA and American Record tonight, bringing it down with a dominant 6:45.91. Simone Manuel led them off in 1:41.41, followed by teammates Lia Neal (1:42.15), Ella Eastin (1:41.89), and Katie Ledecky (1:40.46).

While Ledecky’s 1:40.46 anchor split was well ahead of anyone in the heat, the fastest split of the night came from Louisville’s Mallory Comerford, who threw down a 1:40.21 on the 2nd leg in heat 2.

There was a ton of fast swimming in this race tonight. Cal was under the former Meet Record to take 2nd, getting a 1:42.66 leadoff from Kathleen Baker. She teamed up with Kristen Vredeveld (1:43.97), Amy Bilquist (1:42.08), and Katie McLaughlin (1:42.71) as they finished in 6:51.42. Michigan rounded out the top 3 behind them, highlighted by a 1:41.81 split on the 3rd leg by Siobhan Haughey.

Several swimmers posted new best times as thier respective teams’ leadoff swimmers, including Virginia’s Leah Smith (1:42.46), Michigan’s Gabby DeLoof (1:43.27), Indiana’s Kennedy Goss (1:43.37), Arizona’s Hannah Cox (1:43.53), and Texas’ Madisyn Cox (1:43.53). USC freshman Louise Hansson was just a few tenths off her best, leading off for USC in 1:42.58.

Other notable rolling-start splits include Texas’ Tasija Karosas (1:42.86), Kentucky’s Geena Freriks (1:43.32), Wisconsin’s Cierra Runge (1:43.32),

TEAM SCORES THROUGH DAY 1:

1. Stanford 40 2. California 34 3. Michigan 32 4. Texas 30 5. Virginia 28 6. Kentucky 26 7. Georgia 24 8. Louisville 22 9. Texas A&M 18 10. Wisconsin 14 11. Southern Cali 12 12. Indiana 10 13. Arizona 8 14. Minnesota 6 15. Missouri 4 16. Virginia Tech 2