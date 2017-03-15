2017 Women’s NCAA Championships: Day 1 Finals Live Recap

2017 WOMEN’S NCAA CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Wednesday, March 15 – Saturday, March 18
- IUPUI Natatorium – Indianapolis, IN
- Prelims 10AM/Finals 6PM (Eastern Time)
- Defending Champion: Georgia (results)
- Championship Central
- Psych Sheet
- Live stream: Wednesday/Thursday Prelims & Finals, Friday/Saturday Prelims / Friday/Saturday finals on ESPN3
- Live Results
Swimmers are gearing up for the 2017 Divsion 1 Women’s NCAA Championships, which kick off tonight with the 800 freestyle relay.
WOMEN’S 800 FREESTYLE RELAY
- NCAA record: Stanford (2017)- 6:49.42
- American record: Stanford (2017)- 6:49.42
- U.S. Open record: Stanford (2017)- 6:49.42
- NCAA Meet record: Cal (2009)- 6:52.69
- 2016 NCAA Champion: Georgia- 6:51.80
- Stanford- 6:45.91
- Cal- 6:51.42
- Michigan- 6:53.63
Stanford absolutely destroyed the NCAA and American Record tonight, bringing it down with a dominant 6:45.91. Simone Manuel led them off in 1:41.41, followed by teammates Lia Neal (1:42.15), Ella Eastin (1:41.89), and Katie Ledecky (1:40.46).
While Ledecky’s 1:40.46 anchor split was well ahead of anyone in the heat, the fastest split of the night came from Louisville’s Mallory Comerford, who threw down a 1:40.21 on the 2nd leg in heat 2.
There was a ton of fast swimming in this race tonight. Cal was under the former Meet Record to take 2nd, getting a 1:42.66 leadoff from Kathleen Baker. She teamed up with Kristen Vredeveld (1:43.97), Amy Bilquist (1:42.08), and Katie McLaughlin (1:42.71) as they finished in 6:51.42. Michigan rounded out the top 3 behind them, highlighted by a 1:41.81 split on the 3rd leg by Siobhan Haughey.
Several swimmers posted new best times as thier respective teams’ leadoff swimmers, including Virginia’s Leah Smith (1:42.46), Michigan’s Gabby DeLoof (1:43.27), Indiana’s Kennedy Goss (1:43.37), Arizona’s Hannah Cox (1:43.53), and Texas’ Madisyn Cox (1:43.53). USC freshman Louise Hansson was just a few tenths off her best, leading off for USC in 1:42.58.
Other notable rolling-start splits include Texas’ Tasija Karosas (1:42.86), Kentucky’s Geena Freriks (1:43.32), Wisconsin’s Cierra Runge (1:43.32),
TEAM SCORES THROUGH DAY 1:
1. Stanford 40 2. California 34 3. Michigan 32 4. Texas 30 5. Virginia 28 6. Kentucky 26 7. Georgia 24 8. Louisville 22 9. Texas A&M 18 10. Wisconsin 14 11. Southern Cali 12 12. Indiana 10 13. Arizona 8 14. Minnesota 6 15. Missouri 4 16. Virginia Tech 2
Leave a Reply
64 Comments on "2017 Women’s NCAA Championships: Day 1 Finals Live Recap"
Anyone else having sound issues??
Heat 2, still no sound : /
Rar. H3 still no sound
That live feed set internet coverage back 10 years. NCAA should be ashamed of themselves.
Is it just me, or is there no audio on the live stream?
No sound for anyone I think, which is problematic when you don’t have a heat sheet or relay orders.
Same here!
I just have a black screen, no picture or audio.
If you’ve got an adblocker, try disabling it. That’s what I had to do.
Thanks. You’re probably right, although (at least for me) it’s easier said than done to find where this adblocker might be in order to disable it. I’ve been playing around with my settings in 3 browsers and asking google, but nothing so far. Oh well. Twitter feed it is.
Is there no sound on the livestream?