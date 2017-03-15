2017 Women’s NCAA Championships: Day 1 Finals Live Recap

  64 Lauren Neidigh | March 15th, 2017 | AAC, ACC, Big 12, Big Ten, College, National, News, Pac-12, SEC

2017 WOMEN’S NCAA CHAMPIONSHIPS

Swimmers are gearing up for the 2017 Divsion 1 Women’s NCAA Championships, which kick off tonight with the 800 freestyle relay.

WOMEN’S 800 FREESTYLE RELAY

  • NCAA record: Stanford (2017)- 6:49.42
  • American record: Stanford (2017)- 6:49.42
  • U.S. Open record: Stanford (2017)- 6:49.42
  • NCAA Meet record: Cal (2009)- 6:52.69
  • 2016 NCAA Champion: Georgia- 6:51.80
  1. Stanford- 6:45.91
  2. Cal- 6:51.42
  3. Michigan- 6:53.63

Stanford absolutely destroyed the NCAA and American Record tonight, bringing it down with a dominant 6:45.91. Simone Manuel led them off in 1:41.41, followed by teammates Lia Neal (1:42.15), Ella Eastin (1:41.89), and Katie Ledecky (1:40.46).

While Ledecky’s 1:40.46 anchor split was well ahead of anyone in the heat, the fastest split of the night came from Louisville’s Mallory Comerford, who threw down a 1:40.21 on the 2nd leg in heat 2.

There was a ton of fast swimming in this race tonight. Cal was under the former Meet Record to take 2nd, getting a 1:42.66 leadoff from Kathleen Baker. She teamed up with Kristen Vredeveld (1:43.97), Amy Bilquist (1:42.08), and Katie McLaughlin (1:42.71) as they finished in 6:51.42. Michigan rounded out the top 3 behind them, highlighted by a 1:41.81 split on the 3rd leg by Siobhan Haughey.

Several swimmers posted new best times as thier respective teams’ leadoff swimmers, including Virginia’s Leah Smith (1:42.46), Michigan’s Gabby DeLoof (1:43.27), Indiana’s Kennedy Goss (1:43.37), Arizona’s Hannah Cox (1:43.53), and Texas’ Madisyn Cox (1:43.53). USC freshman Louise Hansson was just a few tenths off her best, leading off for USC in 1:42.58.

Other notable rolling-start splits include Texas’ Tasija Karosas (1:42.86), Kentucky’s Geena Freriks (1:43.32), Wisconsin’s Cierra Runge (1:43.32),

TEAM SCORES THROUGH DAY 1:

  1. Stanford                           40   2. California                         34
  3. Michigan                           32   4. Texas                              30
  5. Virginia                           28   6. Kentucky                           26
  7. Georgia                            24   8. Louisville                         22
  9. Texas A&M                          18  10. Wisconsin                          14
 11. Southern Cali                      12  12. Indiana                            10
 13. Arizona                             8  14. Minnesota                           6
 15. Missouri                            4  16. Virginia Tech                       2

In This Story

Leave a Reply

64 Comments on "2017 Women’s NCAA Championships: Day 1 Finals Live Recap"

Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
Ervin

Anyone else having sound issues??

Vote Up320Vote Down Reply
1 hour 22 minutes ago
cbswims

Heat 2, still no sound : /

Vote Up40Vote Down Reply
1 hour 13 minutes ago
cbswims

Rar. H3 still no sound

Vote Up60Vote Down Reply
1 hour 4 minutes ago
What up with that?

That live feed set internet coverage back 10 years. NCAA should be ashamed of themselves.

Vote Up80Vote Down Reply
48 minutes 16 seconds ago
Tim

Is it just me, or is there no audio on the live stream?

Vote Up150Vote Down Reply
1 hour 22 minutes ago
Sean S

No sound for anyone I think, which is problematic when you don’t have a heat sheet or relay orders.

Vote Up130Vote Down Reply
1 hour 20 minutes ago
Margaret

Same here!

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
1 hour 20 minutes ago
northernsue

I just have a black screen, no picture or audio.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
1 hour 19 minutes ago
Tim

If you’ve got an adblocker, try disabling it. That’s what I had to do.

Vote Up40Vote Down Reply
1 hour 18 minutes ago
northernsue

Thanks. You’re probably right, although (at least for me) it’s easier said than done to find where this adblocker might be in order to disable it. I’ve been playing around with my settings in 3 browsers and asking google, but nothing so far. Oh well. Twitter feed it is.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
1 hour 2 minutes ago
HOYA13

Is there no sound on the livestream?

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
1 hour 20 minutes ago
wpDiscuz

About Lauren Neidigh

Lauren Neidigh

Lauren Neidigh is a former NCAA swimmer at the University of Arizona and the University of Florida. She's currently working on her Ph.D. in Criminology at Florida State University, but seems exceptionally confused about which team she should be cheering for during the college football season. Lauren hopes to pursue …

Read More »