Claire Tuggle Sinks 50.43 100 FR; Only Franklin’s Been Faster in 11-12

2017 NCSA JUNIOR NATIONALS

Tuesday, March 14 – Saturday, March 18, 2017

Tuesday Timed Finals 4:00 PM Eastern

Wed-Sat Prelims 8:30 AM / Finals 6:00 PM Eastern

Live Stream

Live results available on Meet Mobile

Results will be posted here after each session

12-year-old Claire Tuggle of Clovis could be found down the 100 free results page at 20th, but her placing wasn’t nearly as significant as her time. After a 50.87 in prelims, Tuggle punched the pad at 50.43 tonight, shooting her up from 49th (52.54 in 2016) to #2 all-time in the 11-12 age group. The top three for 11-12 now looks as such:

Girls 11-12 100 free all-time rankings

Missy Franklin 50.27 (2008) Claire Tuggle 50.43 (2017) Gretchen Walsh 50.58 (2015) Grace Cornelius 50.89 (1985) Lia Neal 50.90 (2007)

Meanwhile, Aggie Swim Club’s Julia Cook was the only finisher under 49 seconds with a 48.91 to win the event, touching out Kaitlyn Schorr of Southwest Stars (49.23).

Alexandra Sumner of Suburban Seahawks won the 200 back, torching her personal best from prelims with a 1:52.33. That makes her one of the fastest 200 backstrokers in 15-16 age group history. Her 1:52.33 now ranks 8th, just .02 behind three-time Olympian Elizabeth Beisel. Long Island Aquatic Club’s Kristen Romano and NCAP’s Phoebe Bacon hit the wall after her at 1:54.53 and 1:54.86, respectively. For Bacon, who is 14, that now ranks her 8th in the 13-14 all-time list behind Meghan Small. On the boys’ side, Metro Atlanta’s Christopher Thames posted a 1:43.54 to win the 200 back. Jack Dolan woke up from a slow morning’s swim to drop over 4 seconds, winning the C final with a lights-out 1:43.98, ranking him 9th in the 15-16 age group.

Reece Whitley was clearly on cruise control this morning in the 100 breast after going 54.18, as he nearly scored a best time with his 52.00. That time won by over two seconds– Rockville Montgomery’s Eli Fouts and St. Charles Swim Team’s William Myhre, both 16 years old, tied for 2nd at 54.40. Margaret Aroesty of LIAC popped a 59.98 to win the girls’ 100 breast, with Kylie Powers of Houston Swim Club touching at 1:00.65 for 2nd.

Trey Freeman of Baylor Swim Club was the top finisher in the 500 free, a bit off of his best time with a 4:18.99. He was the only finisher under 4:20. Club Wolverine’s Sierra Schmidt, in the 200 fly, took more than a second and a half off of her best time from prelims for a 1:56.11 win. Carley Lowe of Highlander Aquatics Club also popped a best time with a 1:56.59 for 2nd.

On the boys’ side, Sam Pomajevich erupted for a 4.19 second drop from prelims to win the race by over three seconds. The Texas commit went 1:41.88, which is exciting considering the current 200 fly situation at Texas (Schooling/Conger). That time ranks 5th all-time in the 17-18 age group, behind Andrew Seliskar (1:41.33), Tom Shields (1:41.52), Michael Phelps (1:41.72), and SwimSwam’s own Mel Stewart (1:41.78). Pomajevich previously sat 12th all-time.

Camden Murphy was 2nd in 1:44.91, while Darren Durocher of NCAP and Zachary Brown of Marlins of Raleigh moved up to #5 and #13, respectively, on the 15-16 age group rankings. Durocher was 1:45.56 followed by Brown at 1:46.19.