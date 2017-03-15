W. NCAA 800 Free Relay Roundup: Cal Swaps Out Weitzeil for Vredeveld

2017 WOMEN’S NCAA CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2017 Women’s NCAA Championships in Indianapolis, Indiana kicked off tonight with the timed finals of the 800 free relay. There are a few noteworthy things that come up when we look at the lineups used by some of the teams in this event.

As expected, Stanford took the early scoring lead with a record-breaking performance. Simone Manuel (1:41.41), Lia Neal (1:42.15), Ella Eastin (1:41.89), and Katie Ledecky (1:40.46) did not dissapoint, earning 40 points for the Cardinal with their 6:45.91.

What’s important to note here, however, is that Stanford opted to use Manuel on this relay, meaning she won’t be able to compete on at least 1 of the 4 remaining relays. Fellow sprint standout Neal will also be unavailable for one of the remaining relays. It’s interesting that they used this strategy considering their clear dominance with or without Manuel in the 800 free relay, while Manuel could’ve been the big difference maker in another race.

This puts their potential relay sweep in jeopardy, as Cal was already within hundredths of the Cardinal in both the 200 free relay and 200 medley relay at Pac-12s, and is within striking distance in the 400 medley relay.

Speaking of the Bears, there’s another interesting point of discussion when we look at the Bears’ lineup. While Abbey Weitzeil was a part of Cal’s 800 free relay at Pac-12s, they opted to swap her out for Kristen Vredeveld this time around. This could be because she’s more valuable on the other relays, but it’s also noteworthy because of her health issues following the 200 free at Pac-12s last month.

At the end of the 200 free final at Pac-12s, Weitzeil showed fatigue at the end of the race, splitting 29.00 over her last 50 yards – slower than anybody else in any of the 3 finals. After exiting the pool, she laid down on deck and had to be assisted away from the blocks. Weitzeil was then absent for the 100 free and 400 free relay on Saturday.

Full 800 Free Relay Lineups:

  1. StanfordSimone Manuel, Lia Neal, Ella Eastin, Katie Ledecky
  2. CalKathleen Baker, Kristen Vredeveld, Amy Bilquist, Katie McLaughlin
  3. MichiganGabby Deloof, Rose Bi, Siobhan Haughey, G Ryan
  4. TexasMadisyn Cox, Joanna Evans, Claire Adams, Tasija Karosas
  5. VirginiaLeah Smith, Kaitlyn Jones, Jen Marrkand, Morgan Hill
  6. Kentucky– Ali Galyer, Asia Seidt, Danielle Galyer, Geena Freriks
  7. Georgia– Meaghan Raab, Veronica Burchill, Kylie Stewart, Meryn McCann
  8. Louisville– Abbie Houck, Mallory Comerford, Sophie Cattermole, Alex Sellers
  9. Texas A&MSarah Gibson, Sydney Pickrem, Karling Hemstreet, Claire Rasmus
  10. Wisconsin– Abby Jadgfeld, Jess Unicomb, Emmy Sehmann, Cierra Runge
  11. USC: Louise Hansson, Tatum Wade, Stanzi Moseley, Kirsten Vose
  12. Indiana: Kennedy Goss, Gia Dalesandro, Delaney Barnard, Maria Heitmann
  13. Arizona: Hannah Cox, Cameron McHugh, Kirsten Jacobsen, Emma McCarthy
  14. Minnesota: Danielle Nack, Chantal Nack, Tevyn Waddell, Zoe Avestruz
  15. Missouri: Erin Metzger-Seymour, Sharli Brady, Kira Zubar, Rachel Hayden
  16. Virginia Tech: Jessica Hespeler, Reka Gyorgy, Fiona Donnelly, Klaudia Nazieblo
  17. Auburn: Erin Falconer, Aly Tetzloff, Zoe Thatcher, Jessica Merritt
  18. UCLA: Linnea Mack, Kenisha Liu, Katie Grover, Madison White
  19. NC State: Rachel Muller, Alexia Zevnik, Courtney Caldwell, Elise Haan
  20. Tennessee: Meghan Small, Erika Brown, Colleen Callahan, Micah Bohon
  21. Florida: Kelsey Dambacher, Kelly Fertel, Sherridon Dressel, Amelia Maughan
  22. Ohio State: Lindsey Clary, Meg Bailey, Kathrin Demler, Maria Coy
  23. Boise State: Emma Chard, Brittany Aoyama, Cody Evans, Felicity Cann
  24. UNC: Caty Hulsey, Sarah Koucheki, Zhada Fields, Macey Arnold

CraigH

Any chance you could add splits to this article next to the swimmers' names, since the Live Results makes it really hard to follow?

