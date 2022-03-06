UNC, UVA Pick Up Likely NCAA Qualifiers in Chapel Hill

Tar Heel Last Chance Meet

March 4-5, 2022

Koury Natatorium, Chapel Hill, North Carolina

SCY (25 yards), Prelims/Finals

Live results on MeetMobile under “Tar Heel Last Chance Meet”

The University of North Carolina hosted a last chance meet hosted a last chance meet this weekend in Chapel Hill. While we already highlighted a massive 100 fly swim from NC State’s Nyls Norstanje in Friday’s prelim session, there were several other notable swims, including multiple likely NCAA invite times.

NCAA pre-selection psych sheets are slated to be released on Tuesday, while cut lines will be released Wednesday.

The host Tar Heels picked up a likely NCAA qualifier in the 200 free with senior Tomas Sungalia, who blasted a new lifetime best. The Lithuanian national posted a 1:32.97, slicing 8 tenths off of his time from ACCs and moving up from 44th in the country to a tie for 21st, likely solidifying an NCAA invite in his senior year.

North Carolina also picked up a new NCAA A cut in the 800 free relay, touching in 6:15.54, one and a half seconds faster than ACCs and under the A cut of 6:16.80. Sungalia led off that relay, and was followed by freshman Nick Radkov, sophomore Patrick Hussey and sophomore Noah Rutberg.

The Virginia Cavaliers also picked up a pair of likely NCAA qualifiers. Senior Justin Grender posted a 1:40.25 in the 200 back, over 7 tenths faster than his time from ACCs. Grender’s time of 1:40.98 from the ACC Championships had ranked him 30th nationally, but his 1:40.25 now moves him all the way up to 15th in the country and should earn him an NCAA invite.

His senior classmate Casey Storch also picked up a likely NCAA invite in the 400 IM, dropping nearly two seconds from his ACC swim to touch in 3:42.50. Before this weekend, Storch sat squarely on the bubble with the 31st time in the country, but his swim moves him all the way up to 15th, solidly in NCAA invite range.

Other notable swims: