Nyls Korstanje Swims #3 Time In The NCAA This Year In 100 Fly

Tar Heel Last Chance Meet

March 4-5, 2022

Koury Natatorium, Chapel Hill, North Carolina

SCY (25 yards), Prelims/Finals

Live results on MeetMobile under “Tar Heel Last Chance Meet”

The University of North Carolina hosted a last chance meet with schools like NC State and Virginia also participating. While the psych sheets for the Women’s NCAA Championships have been released already, the men have until Sunday at 11:59 to get swims in to qualify for their meet.

Although only the prelims session of day one has been completed, NC State’s Nyls Korstanje is already off to a fast start when he swam the third-fastest time in the nation this year in the 100 fly. He swam a time of 44.50, which is faster than the 44.82 he swam at ACCs to finish fourth. His time also beat out his previous personal best of 44.72 from a dual meet in January.

Nyls Korstanje , Tar Heel Last Chance Meet (2022) Nyls Korstanje , ACC Championships (2022) Front Half 20.46 20.46 Back Half 24.04 24.36 Total 44.50 44.82

Korstanje opened his races at the last chance meet and ACCs in identical splits, but then went over three-tenths faster in his final 50 to account for the time improvement.

His time makes him tied for the 15th fastest performer of all-time in the event with Alvin Jiang, and only swimmers faster this year are Youssef Ramadan (44.08) and Luca Urlando (44.41), PAC-12 prelims times not included. His time is also 0.04 off of Coleman Stewart’s school record of 44.46 from 2019.

Korstanje will have a chance to improve his time and ranking later in finals tonight.

In addition, Hunter Tapp (42.79), David Curtiss (43.25), Giovanni Izzo (43.38), and Arsenio Bustos (43.86) of the Wolfpack finished 1-2-3-4 in the prelims of the 100 free, and will also be swimming in finals tonight.