Cal’s Bryce Mefford Receives 100 Back Re-Swim; Will Swim in A-Final

2022 MEN’S PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIPS

Bryce Mefford of Cal is now seeded 6th in the A-final after a 100 backstroke re-swim. This means that Evangelos Makrygiannis of University of California will now hold the 9th seed and compete in the B-final.

During prelims, Mefford posted a 48.6 in prelims, which was off his seed time by two-seconds, and did not grant him a finals swim. Based on his prelims splits, his second 25 was .6 faster than his opening 25.

According to Cal’s Head Coach, Dave Durden, there was an issue with Mefford’s backstroke wedge, causing it to move on the start. Cal requested a re-swim, which was approved.

In the re-swim, which was held after prelims, Mefford posted a 46.05 to take 6th. Cal will now have four swimmers in the 100 backstroke A-final: Bjorn Seeliger (1st), Destin Lasco (3rd), Daniel Carr (4th), Mefford (6th). In 2021, Mefford was 3rd in this event (45.38) behind teammates Lasco (45.30) and Carr (45.35).

At the Men’s 2019 NCAA Championships, Carr was granted a re-swim after his 100 backstroke in prelims. During the race, the wedge was not removed from Carr’s lane following the start, resulting in Carr flipping into the wedge at the halfway mark, clearly affecting his second turn. Prior to the reswim, Carr was 17th overall after prelims. After the re-swim, he was 4th overall, earning a spot in the A-final.

Carr’s re-swim from 2019 also featured the famous Durden Deck Slide.