Cal’s Bryce Mefford Receives 100 Back Re-Swim; Will Swim in A-Final

by Sarah Berman 9

March 04th, 2022 College, Pac-12

2022 MEN’S PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIPS

Bryce Mefford of Cal is now seeded 6th in the A-final after a 100 backstroke re-swim. This means that Evangelos Makrygiannis of University of California will now hold the 9th seed and compete in the B-final.

During prelims, Mefford posted a 48.6 in prelims, which was off his seed time by two-seconds, and did not grant him a finals swim. Based on his prelims splits, his second 25 was .6 faster than his opening 25. 

According to Cal’s Head Coach, Dave Durden, there was an issue with Mefford’s backstroke wedge, causing it to move on the start. Cal requested a re-swim, which was approved.

In the re-swim, which was held after prelims, Mefford posted a 46.05 to take 6th. Cal will now have four swimmers in the 100 backstroke A-final: Bjorn Seeliger (1st), Destin Lasco (3rd), Daniel Carr (4th),  Mefford (6th). In 2021, Mefford was 3rd in this event (45.38) behind teammates Lasco (45.30) and Carr (45.35). 

At the Men’s 2019 NCAA Championships, Carr was granted a re-swim after his 100 backstroke in prelims. During the race, the wedge was not removed from Carr’s lane following the start, resulting in Carr flipping into the wedge at the halfway mark, clearly affecting his second turn. Prior to the reswim, Carr was 17th overall after prelims. After the re-swim, he was 4th overall, earning a spot in the A-final. 

Carr’s re-swim from 2019 also featured the famous Durden Deck Slide.

Xman
6 minutes ago

Does this backstroke wedge problem happened often at meets?

I think it worlds the cylinder wasn’t lock in place.

No Hope
1 hour ago

So funny how Dave’s vendetta against Eddie began because of the special treatment he got due to his sick swimmers, but now Dave is getting away with stuff seemingly every year

bigNowhere
Reply to  No Hope
43 minutes ago

what vendetta?

Riccardo
1 hour ago

I hope someone sends you guys the video because if swim fans see it will be embarrassing for the Pac 12, the officials and Cal. There was nothing wrong with the wedge, it didn’t move, he just slipped.

This after they pulled the 200 IM final off the blocks last night because Hugo was in an illegal suit and allowed to change.

Officials caving to the demands of a staff not because of what’s right but because of their stature in the sport.

Stirred stupid
Reply to  Riccardo
53 minutes ago

Cupcake bears?

Riccardo
Reply to  Stirred stupid
49 minutes ago

For sure. Also to clear anything up I was 100% in favor of Carr’s re-swim in 2019. That wasn’t in his control…this isn’t that. He just slipped…there was no malfunction.

PFA
1 hour ago

Reminiscent of Daniel carr

ConferenceOfJokes
1 hour ago

Pac-12 officials are an embarrassment. Letting Hugo swim last night while making the entire A final heat sit and wait, now this?

Lil Swimmy
1 hour ago

rigged

