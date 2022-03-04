2022 Men’s Pac-12 Championships: Day 3 Prelims Live Recap

2022 MEN’S PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIPS

Team Scores After Day 2:

Stanford, 363.5 Arizona State, 261.5 University of Arizona, 233.5 California, 221.5 University of Southern California, 209 University of Utah, 183

The third day of racing at the 2022 Men’s Pac-12 Swimming and Diving Championships in Federal Way, Wash., will feature the 400 IM, 100 butterfly, 200 freestyle, 100 breaststroke, and 100 backstroke.

Last night’s 200 IM final was one for the books. Leon Marchand of Arizona State, Grant House of Arizona State, and Ron Polonsky of Stanford posted the #1, #2, and #4 fastest times in the NCAA this season. Marchand currently holds the top seed in the 400 IM, and Polonsky ranks 15th on the psych sheets. Hugo Gonzalez of Cal, the reigning Pac-12 champion, currently sits #21 on the psych sheet.

In the 100 butterfly, Stanford has four swimmers seeded in the top-10, which is led by Andrei Minakov and Jonny Affeld holding the #1 and #2 spots. Sitting at #10 and #11 on the psych sheets are Aaron Sequeira and Ethan Hu.

House will swim the 200 freestyle today where he is the top seed. In the 800 freestyle relay earlier in the meet, House led off Arizona State’s winning and record breaking team in 1:30.54 seconds. The 200 freestyle will feature seven A-finalists from last year’s championships. 2021 champion Alexei Sancov of USC is #3 on the psych sheets, runner-up Trenton Julian of Cal is ranked #4, and 2021 3rd place finisher Preston Forst of Stanford currently sits #6.

Cal’s Reece Whitley will swim the 100 breaststroke this morning. He is seeking to defend his Pac-12 crown, but the field will be tight. USC fifth-year Trent Pellini, who spent four-years competing for Perdue and currently holds the #2 spot. Watch out for Stanford breaststrokers Daniel Roy and Ethan Dang, who will likely climb the rankings this morning as they currently sit #5 and #9.

This morning’s session will wrap-up with the 100 backstroke, which is usually a signature event for Cal. Last year at the Pac-12 Championships, the Golden Bears swept the podium with Destin Lasco, Daniel Carr and Bryce Mefford. On the psych sheet, Cal has seven swimmers ranked in the top-16, led by Lasco and Carr who sit #1 and #2, respectively. The Golden Bears will need all the potential points they can get to move up from their 4th place in the team scores.

Men’s 400 IM:

A standard: 3:39.16

B standard: 3:51.46

Pac-12 record: 3:35.29, Abrahm DeVine, Stanford, 2018

Pac-12 championship record: 3:36.60 Hugo Gonzalez, Cal, 2020

2021 NCAA invite time: 3:45.67

Top 8:

Leon Marchand, Arizona State (3:38.87) Jason Louser, Cal (3:38.95) Sean Grieshop, Cal (3:42.51) Hugo Gonzalez, Cal (3:42.55) Ron Polonsky, Stanford (3:43.08) Brooks Fail, Arizona (3:43.31) David Schlicht, Arizona State (3:43.63) Will Roberts, Cal (3:44.06)

Coming off of his electric performance on Thursday in the 200 IM, Marchand won the final prelims heat by nearly four-seconds to claim the top spot in tonight’s final. He was off of his seed time by 3.25 seconds, but based on his swims at the meet so far, he likely has more in the tank for finals.

Following Marchand is a trio of Golden Bears, led by Louser who was seeded #14, but dropped 11.40 seconds from his seed time to take the 2nd this morning, winning heat three by nearly five-seconds. Claiming 3rd was Grieshop who finished 2nd in his heat behind Marchand. Grieshop was 3rd in this event last year (3:41.30). Last year’s champion, Hugo Gonzalez qualified 4th for tonight’s final after winning heat two this morning. In 2021, Gonzalez’s won this event in 3:37.31.

In 5th place headed into tonight is Polonsky of Stanford, who had a fantastic swim in the 200 IM during Thursday’s final to take 3rd, en route to posting the 4th fastest time in the NCAA this season.

Arizona State’s Schlicht grabbed the 7th spot tonight. In 2021, he placed 2nd in this event behind Gonzalez (3:39.59).

Qualifying 8th is Roberts of Cal, meaning that half of the A-final tonight will be Golden Bears.

Men’s 100 Butterfly:

A standard: 44.96

B standard: 47.43

Pac-12 record: 44.18 Austin Staab, Stanford, 2009

Pac-12 championship record: 44.66 Austin Staab, Stanford, 2009

2021 NCAA invite time: 46.29

Top 8:

Andrei Minakov, Stanford (44.21) Alexander Colson, Arizona State (45.62) Jonny Affeld, Stanford (45.63) Cody Bybee, Arizona State (45.93) Dare Rose, Cal (45.96) Brooks Taner, Arizona (46.21) Ethan Hu, Stanford (46.28) Aaron Sequeira, Stanford (46.29)

Stanford put four swimmers into tonight’s A-final, which will bring in big points for Cardinal, who currently sit in 1st overall. Stanford was led by Minakov, who held on to his top spot through prelims. He will be joined by teammates Affeld (3rd), Hu (7th) and Sequeira (8th). Sequeira and Hu were seeded 9th and 10th, respectively and their prelims swims bumped them into A-final scoring.

Colson of Arizona State was just off his seed time to claim the 2nd finals spot. He will be joined by teammate Bybee, who qualified 4th for the Sun Devils.

Cal’s lone A-finalist is Rose, who grabbed the 5th finals spot. Notably, his teammate Matthew Jensen missed the A-final by .01 qualifying 9th.

Men’s 200 Freestyle:

A standard: 1:32.05

B standard: 1:36.32

Pac-12 record: 1:30.14, Andrew Seliskar, Cal, 2019

Pac-12 championship record: 1:31.07, Andrew Seliskar, Cal, 2019

2021 NCAA invite time: 1:34.04

Top 8:

Men’s 100 Breaststroke:

A standard: 51.59

B standard: 54.27

Pac-12 record: 50.04, Kevin Cordes, Arizona, 2014

Pac-12 championship record: 50.78, Carsten Vissering, USC, 2019

2021 NCAA invite time: 52.40

Top 8:

Men’s 100 Backstroke:

A standard: 44.94

B standard: 47.77

Pac-12 record: 43.49, Ryan Murphy, Cal, 2016

Pac-12 championship record: 44.76, Ryan Murphy, Cal, 2017

2021 NCAA invite time: 46.37

Top 8: