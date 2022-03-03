Grant House Swims Scorching 1:30.54 Lead-Off, Now #8 All-Time 200 Freestyler

2022 MEN’S PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIPS

MEN’S 800 FREESTYLE RELAY

NCAA Record: 6:05.08 – Texas (2019)

Pac-12 Record: 6:07.31 – Cal (2019)

Pac-12 Championships Record: 6:10.94 – Cal (2019)

NCAA “A” Standard – 6:16.80

NCAA “B” Standard – 6:21.32

Top 3:

ASU – 6:07.51 Stanford – 6:08.73 Cal – 6:09.98

Grant House helped lead the Sun Devils to victory in the 800 free relay tonight, posting a blistering 1:30.54 on the lead-off leg. The swim marks a massive personal best for House, whose previous best of 1:31.73 was swum in November at the 2021 NC State Invitational. He also swam his previous best on a relay lead-off at that meet.

In addition to shattering the ASU record in the 800 free relay, House also shattered the ASU record in the 200 free with his swim. He had just missed the mark earlier this season. Cameron Craig held the record at 1:31.71, a record which was set back in 2017.

House is now the #8 performer all-time in the SCY 200 free, and the 2nd-fastest performer in Pac-12 conference history. Andrew Seliskar holds the Pac-12 record at 1:30.14, and is the #5 performer overall in history. Here is the current all-time top 10 performers in the 200 free:

Rank Swimmer Time Meet 1 Dean Farris 1:29.15 2019 NCAAs 2 Kieran Smith 1:29.48 2021 SEC Champs 3 Townley Haas 1:29.50 2018 NCAAs 4 Blake Pieroni 1:29.63 2018 NCAAs 5 Andrew Seliskar 1:30.14 2019 NCAAs 6 Zach Apple 1:30.34 2019 NCAAs 7 Drew Kibler 1:30.39 2021 NCAA Champs 8 Grant House 1:30.54 2022 Pac-12 Champs 9 Shaine Casas 1:30.59 2021 NCAAs 10 Dylan Carter 1:30.95 2017 NCAAs

House will have another two shots at downing the conference record in the event this weekend, and theoretically he’ll have 3 shots at NCAAs, provided everything goes well. Here is a split comparison between House’s swim tonight, and his previous lifetime best from earlier this season:

Split 2022 Pac-12s 11/21 Lead-Off Split (Previous Best Time) 1st 50 20.98 21.08 2nd 50 22.80 22.98 3rd 50 23.25 23.78 4th 50 23.51 23.89 Final Time 1:30.54 1:31.73

While House was faster on all 4 splits tonight than in November, the bulk of his improvement came on the back half of the race. The 3rd 50 was particularly improved, coming in 0.53 seconds faster tonight. Similarly, the 4th 50 was 0.38 seconds faster. In total, House was 0.28 seconds faster on the first 100, and 0.91 seconds faster on the 2nd 100.