ASU Wins 800FR for First Time in 31 Years, Obliterates Meet Record with 6:07.51

2022 MEN’S PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIPS

MEN’S 800 FREESTYLE RELAY

  • NCAA Record: 6:05.08 – Texas (2019)
  • Pac-12 Record: 6:07.31 – Cal (2019)
  • Pac-12 Championships Record: 6:10.94 – Cal (2019)
  • NCAA “A” Standard – 6:16.80
  • NCAA “B” Standard – 6:21.32

Top 3:

  1. ASU – 6:07.51
  2. Stanford – 6:08.73
  3. Cal – 6:09.98

Arizona State took the 800 free relay at the Pac-12 Championships tonight, roaring to a new school record of 6:07.51. The performance shattered the previous Pac-12 meet record of 6:10.94, as well as the previous ASU program record, which stood at 6:10.86 from earlier this season. The marked the first time ASU won the 800 free at the men’s Pac-12 Championships in 31 years.

The Sun Devils got out to a phenomenal start thanks to a blistering 1:30.54 lead-off split from Grant House. The swim marks a massive personal best for House, is a new ASU program record, and makes House the #8 performer in NCAA history in the event. You can read more about Shoults’ swim here.

Notably, the previous Arizona State program record in the relay was 6:10.86, which they set a few months ago at the NC State Invitational in November. The relay tonight and the previous record relay were made up of the same 4 swimmers, who also swam in the same order. Additionally, all 4 swimmers were faster tonight than what they split back in November.

Here is a split comparison between ASU’s relay tonight, their previous program record, the Pac-12 record of 6:07.31 from 2017, and the NCAA record of 6:05.08, held by Texas.

Swimmer ASU 2022 Pac-12 Championships (Meet Record) ASU 2021 NC State Invite (Previous ASU Record) Cal 2019 NCAAs (Pac-12 Conference Record) Texas 2019 NCAAs (NCAA Record)
1 Grant House (1:30.54) Grant House (1:31.73) Andrew Seliskar (1:30.14) Drew Kibler (1:32.06)
2 Carter Swift (1:33.61) Carter Swift (1:34.02) Bryce Mefford (1:32.57) Austin Katz (1:31.45)
3 Julian Hill (1:32.20) Julian Hill (1:32.70) Trenton Julian (1:31.74) Jeff Newkirk (1:31.91)
4 Leon Marchand (1:31.16) Leon Marchand (1:32.41) Mike Thomas (1:32.86) Townley Haas (1:29.66)
Final Time 6:07.51 6:10.86 6:07.31 6:05.08

Stanford also set a new program record in the 800 free relay, swimming a 6:08.73, which shatters their previous record of 6:12.66 from the 2017 NCAAs. Luke Maurer was also excellent on their lead-off leg, swimming a 1:32.99, just off the program record of 1:32.61 held by Jack LeVant. Here is a split comparison between Stanford’s relay tonight, and their previous record relay.

Swimmer Stanford 2022 Pac-12 Championships Stanford 2017 NCAAs (Previous Record)
1 Luke Maurer (1:32.99) Grant Shoults (1:33.65)
2 Leon MacAlister (1:33.09) Tom Kremer (1:31.75)
3 Ron Polonsky (1:31.50) Abrahm DeVine (1:33.49)
4 Preston Forst (1:31.15) Liam Egan (1:33.77)
Final Time 6:08.73 6:12.66

