ASU Wins 800FR for First Time in 31 Years, Obliterates Meet Record with 6:07.51

2022 MEN’S PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Wednesday, March 2-Saturday, March 5, 2022
- Weyerhauser King County Aquatic Center, Federal Way, Washington
- Defending champions: Cal (4x)
- Start times: 10:30am prelims / 6:00pm finals (PST)
MEN’S 800 FREESTYLE RELAY
- NCAA Record: 6:05.08 – Texas (2019)
- Pac-12 Record: 6:07.31 – Cal (2019)
Pac-12 Championships Record: 6:10.94 – Cal (2019)
- NCAA “A” Standard – 6:16.80
- NCAA “B” Standard – 6:21.32
Top 3:
- ASU – 6:07.51
- Stanford – 6:08.73
- Cal – 6:09.98
Arizona State took the 800 free relay at the Pac-12 Championships tonight, roaring to a new school record of 6:07.51. The performance shattered the previous Pac-12 meet record of 6:10.94, as well as the previous ASU program record, which stood at 6:10.86 from earlier this season. The marked the first time ASU won the 800 free at the men’s Pac-12 Championships in 31 years.
The Sun Devils got out to a phenomenal start thanks to a blistering 1:30.54 lead-off split from Grant House. The swim marks a massive personal best for House, is a new ASU program record, and makes House the #8 performer in NCAA history in the event. You can read more about Shoults’ swim here.
Notably, the previous Arizona State program record in the relay was 6:10.86, which they set a few months ago at the NC State Invitational in November. The relay tonight and the previous record relay were made up of the same 4 swimmers, who also swam in the same order. Additionally, all 4 swimmers were faster tonight than what they split back in November.
Here is a split comparison between ASU’s relay tonight, their previous program record, the Pac-12 record of 6:07.31 from 2017, and the NCAA record of 6:05.08, held by Texas.
|Swimmer
|ASU 2022 Pac-12 Championships (Meet Record)
|ASU 2021 NC State Invite (Previous ASU Record)
|Cal 2019 NCAAs (Pac-12 Conference Record)
|Texas 2019 NCAAs (NCAA Record)
|1
|Grant House (1:30.54)
|Grant House (1:31.73)
|Andrew Seliskar (1:30.14)
|Drew Kibler (1:32.06)
|2
|Carter Swift (1:33.61)
|Carter Swift (1:34.02)
|Bryce Mefford (1:32.57)
|Austin Katz (1:31.45)
|3
|Julian Hill (1:32.20)
|Julian Hill (1:32.70)
|Trenton Julian (1:31.74)
|Jeff Newkirk (1:31.91)
|4
|Leon Marchand (1:31.16)
|Leon Marchand (1:32.41)
|Mike Thomas (1:32.86)
|Townley Haas (1:29.66)
|Final Time
|6:07.51
|6:10.86
|6:07.31
|6:05.08
Stanford also set a new program record in the 800 free relay, swimming a 6:08.73, which shatters their previous record of 6:12.66 from the 2017 NCAAs. Luke Maurer was also excellent on their lead-off leg, swimming a 1:32.99, just off the program record of 1:32.61 held by Jack LeVant. Here is a split comparison between Stanford’s relay tonight, and their previous record relay.
|Swimmer
|Stanford 2022 Pac-12 Championships
|Stanford 2017 NCAAs (Previous Record)
|1
|Luke Maurer (1:32.99)
|Grant Shoults (1:33.65)
|2
|Leon MacAlister (1:33.09)
|Tom Kremer (1:31.75)
|3
|Ron Polonsky (1:31.50)
|Abrahm DeVine (1:33.49)
|4
|Preston Forst (1:31.15)
|Liam Egan (1:33.77)
|Final Time
|6:08.73
|6:12.66