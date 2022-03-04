Leon Marchand Becomes Fastest Freshman Of All Time in 200 IM; Polonsky #3

2022 MEN’S PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIPS

During Thursday night’s finals session of the Men’s Pac-12 Championships, Leon Marchand of Arizona State won the 200 IM (1:39.65) en-route to becoming the fastest NCAA freshman of all-time. His time also breaks the Pac-12 championship record, which was set by David Nolan of Stanford (1:40.07) in 2015.

Marchand led the way for ASU going 1-2 in the event, with senior teammate Grant House touching 2nd (1:40.66). Taking 3rd was Stanford freshman Ron Polonsky (1:40.71), which is the 3rd fastest freshman performance in history.

Marchand now becomes the first freshman in NCAA history to break the 1:40-second barrier in the 200 IM. His time sits just ahead of Cal’s Destin Lasco, who was the previous fastest freshman in the event with his time from the 2021 NCAA Championships (1:40.01). Polonsky’s time sits behind Lasco’s in the freshman rankings.

Marchand also climbed into the top-performers rankings. His time from Friday now makes him the 8th fastest performer in history. Prior to the Pac-12 championships, he was the 22nd fastest performer in history.

In terms of all-time top performances, Marchand’s time is the 10th fastest swim in history.

