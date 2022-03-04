Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Leon Marchand Becomes Fastest Freshman Of All Time in 200 IM; Polonsky #3

by Sarah Berman 2

March 03rd, 2022 College, News, Pac-12

2022 MEN’S PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIPS

During Thursday night’s finals session of the Men’s Pac-12 Championships, Leon Marchand of Arizona State won the 200 IM (1:39.65) en-route to becoming the fastest NCAA freshman of all-time. His time also breaks the Pac-12 championship record, which was set by David Nolan of Stanford (1:40.07) in 2015. 

Marchand led the way for ASU going 1-2 in the event, with senior teammate Grant House touching 2nd (1:40.66). Taking 3rd was Stanford freshman Ron Polonsky (1:40.71), which is the 3rd fastest freshman performance in history.

Marchand now becomes the first freshman in NCAA history to break the 1:40-second barrier in the 200 IM. His time sits just ahead of Cal’s Destin Lasco, who was the previous fastest freshman in the event with his time from the 2021 NCAA Championships (1:40.01). Polonsky’s time sits behind Lasco’s in the freshman rankings. 

Updated Freshman Rankings:

  1. Leon Marchand, 1:39.65, 2022
  2. Destin Lasco, 1:40.01, 2021
  3. Ron Polonsky, 1:40.71, 2022
  4. Carson Foster, 1:40.99, 2021
  5. Gal Cohen-Groumi, 1:41.54, 2022
  6. Alex Quach, 1:42.47, 2022
  7. Joseph Schooling, 1:42.62, 2015
  8. Cameron Craig, 1:42.75, 2017
  9. Tim Connery, 1:43.16, 2022
  10. Wes Jekel, 1:43.20, 2020

Marchand also climbed into the top-performers rankings. His time from Friday now makes him the 8th fastest performer in history. Prior to the Pac-12 championships, he was the 22nd fastest performer in history.

Updated Top Performers Rankings:

  1. Caeleb Dressel, 1:38.13, 2018
  2. Andrew Seliskar, 1:38.14. 2019
  3. Shaine Casas, 1:38.95, 2020
  4. Andreas Vazaios, 1:39.35, 2019
  5. David Nolan, 1:39.38, 2015
  6. Jan Switkowski, 1:39.54, 2018
  7. John Shebat, 1:39.63, 2019
  8. Leon Marchand, 1:39.65, 2022
  9. Hugo Gonzalez, 1:39.99, 2021
  10. Destin Lasco, 1:40.01, 2021

In terms of all-time top performances, Marchand’s time is the 10th fastest swim in history.

Updated Top Performances Rankings:

  1. Caeleb Dressel, 1:38.13, 2018
  2. Andrew Seliskar, 1:38.14. 2019
  3. Shaine Casas, 1:38.95, 2020
  4. Shaine Casas, 1:39.26, 2021
  5. Andreas Vazaios, 1:39.35, 2019
  6. David Nolan, 1:39.38, 2015
  7. Shaine Casas, 1:39.53, 2021
  8. Jan Switkowski, 1:39.54, 2018
  9. John Shebat, 1:39.63, 2019
  10. Leon Marchand, 1:39.65, 2022

