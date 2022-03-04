2022 Men’s Pac-12 Championships: Day 2 Finals Live Recap

2022 MEN’S PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIPS

The second day of the 2022 Men’s Pac-12 Conference Championships begin tonight with showdowns in the 500 free, 200 IM, 50 free, and 200 free relay.

Arizona’s Brooks Fail, who holds the top time in the 500 free this year, looks to improve upon his mid-season time of 4:10.32 tonight. He sits as the second seed following prelims and is up against top-seeded Preston Forst of Stanford and Forst’s teammate and 2018 and 2020 champion Grant Shoults, who is the fifth seed. Notably, Trenton Julian, the defending champion from last year, failed to make the A-final after finishing 9th in prelims and will be swimming in the B-final tonight.

The 200 IM is a stacked field led by Arizona State’s Leon Marchand, who won the prelims with a time of 1:40.90 that would have been the second-fastest time in the event this year had it not been for his 1:40.80 personal best from mid-season. Marchand’s teammate Grant House, Stanford’s Ron Polonsky, defending champion Hugo Gonzalez of Cal, and Gonzalez’s teammates Destin Lasco and Jason Louser will also be thrown into the mix in this event, finishing 2-3-4-5-6 in prelims within 0.5 seconds of each other.

Cal had an impressive showing in the 50 free this morning, with all of their swimmers getting under 20 seconds. This sprint group will be led by Bjorn Seeliger, who finished second at both Pac-12s and NCAAs to his now graduated teammate Ryan Hoffer last year, and is vying for the crown this time around. Seeliger is the top seed heading into finals with a 18.82, and is coming off of anchoring Cal’s 200 medley relay last night in a blistering 18.27 split. He will be joined by Stanford freshman Andrei Minakov, who touched in second during prelims with 19.24 and is also coming off a fast relay split, going the third fastest 50 fly of all time last night. Arizona State’s Jack Dolan is the third seed, going a little over a tenth slower than Minakov with a 19.33.

The night concludes with the 200 free relay, in which Cal is the defending champion and top seed, as well as the conference and meet record holder.

MEN’S 500 FREE – FINALS

Pac-12 Record: 4:08.92, Jean Basson (ARIZ), 2009

Pac-12 Championship Record: 4:10.67, Grant Shoults (STAN), 2017

NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 4:23.34

2021 NCAA Invite Time: 4:16.75

Stanford is keeping the good times rolling, taking 1st, 3rd and 8th in the championship final of the 500. Sophomore Preston Forst led the way, swimming a 4:12.06 to establish his 2nd personal best of the day in the event. With the swim, Forst now ranks 8th in the NCAA this season.

Forst did battle with Arizona’s Brooks Fail, who swam a season best of 4:12.06 for 2nd. Fail is now 9th in the NCAA this season in the 500. After taking the first 100 of the race out just 0.07 seconds apart, Forst began to open up a lead little by little on Fail, until he flipped at the 400 mark nearly 2 full seconds ahead. Fail came back on the Cardinal sophomore fiercely, but ended up just barely getting beat out at the touch.

Grant Shoults took 3rd with a significant season best of 4:13.87.

Arizona State’s Julian Hill led the B final with a 4:13.18, clipping his previous personal best of 4:13.23, which he set earlier this season at the NC State Invitational. Hill led Cal’s Trenton Julian, who swam a season best 4:14.10, although the time was well off his personal best of 4:09.49, which he swam at last year’s Pac-12 Champs.

MEN’S 200 IM – FINALS

Pac-12 Record: 1:38.14, Andrew Seliskar (CAL), 2019

Pac-12 Championship Record: 1:40.07, David Nolan (STAN), 2015

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:41.34

NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 1:46.77

2021 NCAA Invite Time: 1:44.15

MEN’S 50 FREE – FINALS

Pac-12 Record: 18.58, Ryan Hoffer (CAL), 2019

(CAL), 2019 Pac-12 Championship Record: 18.80, Brad Tandy (ARIZ), 2014

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 18.96

NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 19.96

2021 NCAA Invite Time: 19.46

MEN’S 200 FREE RELAY – FINALS

Pac-12 Record: 1:14.46, Cal (2019)

Pac-12 Championship Record: 1:15.54, Cal (2020)/Stanford (2009)

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:17.07

NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 1:17.80

