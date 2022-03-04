2022 Men’s Pac-12 Championships: Day 2 Finals Live Recap

2022 MEN’S PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Wednesday, March 2-Saturday, March 5, 2022
- Weyerhaeuser King County Aquatic Center, Federal Way, Washington
- Defending champions: Cal (4x)
- Start times: 11:00 am prelims / 6:00 pm finals (PST)
The second day of the 2022 Men’s Pac-12 Conference Championships begin tonight with showdowns in the 500 free, 200 IM, 50 free, and 200 free relay.
Arizona’s Brooks Fail, who holds the top time in the 500 free this year, looks to improve upon his mid-season time of 4:10.32 tonight. He sits as the second seed following prelims and is up against top-seeded Preston Forst of Stanford and Forst’s teammate and 2018 and 2020 champion Grant Shoults, who is the fifth seed. Notably, Trenton Julian, the defending champion from last year, failed to make the A-final after finishing 9th in prelims and will be swimming in the B-final tonight.
The 200 IM is a stacked field led by Arizona State’s Leon Marchand, who won the prelims with a time of 1:40.90 that would have been the second-fastest time in the event this year had it not been for his 1:40.80 personal best from mid-season. Marchand’s teammate Grant House, Stanford’s Ron Polonsky, defending champion Hugo Gonzalez of Cal, and Gonzalez’s teammates Destin Lasco and Jason Louser will also be thrown into the mix in this event, finishing 2-3-4-5-6 in prelims within 0.5 seconds of each other.
Cal had an impressive showing in the 50 free this morning, with all of their swimmers getting under 20 seconds. This sprint group will be led by Bjorn Seeliger, who finished second at both Pac-12s and NCAAs to his now graduated teammate Ryan Hoffer last year, and is vying for the crown this time around. Seeliger is the top seed heading into finals with a 18.82, and is coming off of anchoring Cal’s 200 medley relay last night in a blistering 18.27 split. He will be joined by Stanford freshman Andrei Minakov, who touched in second during prelims with 19.24 and is also coming off a fast relay split, going the third fastest 50 fly of all time last night. Arizona State’s Jack Dolan is the third seed, going a little over a tenth slower than Minakov with a 19.33.
The night concludes with the 200 free relay, in which Cal is the defending champion and top seed, as well as the conference and meet record holder.
MEN’S 500 FREE – FINALS
- Pac-12 Record: 4:08.92, Jean Basson (ARIZ), 2009
- Pac-12 Championship Record: 4:10.67, Grant Shoults (STAN), 2017
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 4:11.62
- NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 4:23.34
- 2021 NCAA Invite Time: 4:16.75
Top 3:
- Preston Forst (STAN) – 4:12.06
- Brooks Fail (ZONA) – 4:12.14
- Grant Shoults (STAN) – 4:13.87
Stanford is keeping the good times rolling, taking 1st, 3rd and 8th in the championship final of the 500. Sophomore Preston Forst led the way, swimming a 4:12.06 to establish his 2nd personal best of the day in the event. With the swim, Forst now ranks 8th in the NCAA this season.
Forst did battle with Arizona’s Brooks Fail, who swam a season best of 4:12.06 for 2nd. Fail is now 9th in the NCAA this season in the 500. After taking the first 100 of the race out just 0.07 seconds apart, Forst began to open up a lead little by little on Fail, until he flipped at the 400 mark nearly 2 full seconds ahead. Fail came back on the Cardinal sophomore fiercely, but ended up just barely getting beat out at the touch.
Grant Shoults took 3rd with a significant season best of 4:13.87.
Arizona State’s Julian Hill led the B final with a 4:13.18, clipping his previous personal best of 4:13.23, which he set earlier this season at the NC State Invitational. Hill led Cal’s Trenton Julian, who swam a season best 4:14.10, although the time was well off his personal best of 4:09.49, which he swam at last year’s Pac-12 Champs.
MEN’S 200 IM – FINALS
- Pac-12 Record: 1:38.14, Andrew Seliskar (CAL), 2019
- Pac-12 Championship Record: 1:40.07, David Nolan (STAN), 2015
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:41.34
- NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 1:46.77
- 2021 NCAA Invite Time: 1:44.15
Top 3:
MEN’S 50 FREE – FINALS
- Pac-12 Record: 18.58, Ryan Hoffer (CAL), 2019
- Pac-12 Championship Record: 18.80, Brad Tandy (ARIZ), 2014
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 18.96
- NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 19.96
- 2021 NCAA Invite Time: 19.46
Top 3:
MEN’S 200 FREE RELAY – FINALS
- Pac-12 Record: 1:14.46, Cal (2019)
- Pac-12 Championship Record: 1:15.54, Cal (2020)/Stanford (2009)
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:17.07
- NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 1:17.80
Top 3:
Grant House is Daddy it’s official
Fan without a stream to watch here. What was the issue with Hugo’s suit?
How’d you know he had an issue with his suit without a live stream?
Need to hear more about whether any of these swimmers’ parents were Olympians
That was the fastest suit change I know of in major competition.
Marchand. Animal
Broke the meet record with 1:39.
Free split was 23.8
Hugo with the ESP suit… why are they giving him time to change??
Can’t believe they’re screwing the rest of the guys in the heat like this
Shoulda been DQ’d
Isn’t that Durden’s power move? DQing swimmers for the wrong suit?
What is the rule that makes that suit illegal? Genuinely curious
You can only have your institution’s logo and the brand logo on your suit, anything else is deemed illegal
Thanks. I think that’s a stupid rule, but rules are rules I guess
I’m guessing it was the Spain logo. Not sure if NCAA is the same but NFHS rules in high school prohibit any logo except for the actual HS team you’re representing in competition.
I swear if we miss the 200im 🤬
Did anyone else’s stream end?
Mine did.
Yep 🙁
great job Pac 12
#$#$%^#$%$**^$&*&*^&