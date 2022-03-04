Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2022 Men’s Pac-12 Championships: Day 2 Finals Live Recap

2022 MEN’S PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIPS

The second day of the 2022 Men’s Pac-12 Conference Championships begin tonight with showdowns in the 500 free, 200 IM, 50 free, and 200 free relay.

Arizona’s Brooks Fail, who holds the top time in the 500 free this year, looks to improve upon his mid-season time of 4:10.32 tonight. He sits as the second seed following prelims and is up against top-seeded Preston Forst of Stanford and Forst’s teammate and 2018 and 2020 champion Grant Shoults, who is the fifth seed. Notably, Trenton Julian, the defending champion from last year, failed to make the A-final after finishing 9th in prelims and will be swimming in the B-final tonight.

The 200 IM is a stacked field led by Arizona State’s Leon Marchand, who won the prelims with a time of 1:40.90 that would have been the second-fastest time in the event this year had it not been for his 1:40.80 personal best from mid-season. Marchand’s teammate Grant House, Stanford’s Ron Polonsky, defending champion Hugo Gonzalez of Cal, and Gonzalez’s teammates Destin Lasco and Jason Louser will also be thrown into the mix in this event, finishing 2-3-4-5-6 in prelims within 0.5 seconds of each other.

Cal had an impressive showing in the 50 free this morning, with all of their swimmers getting under 20 seconds. This sprint group will be led by Bjorn Seeliger, who finished second at both Pac-12s and NCAAs to his now graduated teammate Ryan Hoffer last year, and is vying for the crown this time around. Seeliger is the top seed heading into finals with a 18.82, and is coming off of anchoring Cal’s 200 medley relay last night in a blistering 18.27 split. He will be joined by Stanford freshman Andrei Minakov, who touched in second during prelims with 19.24 and is also coming off a fast relay split, going the third fastest 50 fly of all time last night. Arizona State’s Jack Dolan is the third seed, going a little over a tenth slower than Minakov with a 19.33.

The night concludes with the 200 free relay, in which Cal is the defending champion and top seed, as well as the conference and meet record holder.

MEN’S 500 FREE – FINALS

  • Pac-12 Record: 4:08.92, Jean Basson (ARIZ), 2009
  • Pac-12 Championship Record: 4:10.67, Grant Shoults (STAN), 2017
  • NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 4:11.62
  • NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 4:23.34
  • 2021 NCAA Invite Time: 4:16.75

Top 3:

  1. Preston Forst (STAN) – 4:12.06
  2. Brooks Fail (ZONA) – 4:12.14
  3. Grant Shoults (STAN) – 4:13.87

Stanford is keeping the good times rolling, taking 1st, 3rd and 8th in the championship final of the 500. Sophomore Preston Forst led the way, swimming a 4:12.06 to establish his 2nd personal best of the day in the event. With the swim, Forst now ranks 8th in the NCAA this season.

Forst did battle with Arizona’s Brooks Fail, who swam a season best of 4:12.06 for 2nd. Fail is now 9th in the NCAA this season in the 500. After taking the first 100 of the race out just 0.07 seconds apart, Forst began to open up a lead little by little on Fail, until he flipped at the 400 mark nearly 2 full seconds ahead. Fail came back on the Cardinal sophomore fiercely, but ended up just barely getting beat out at the touch.

Grant Shoults took 3rd with a significant season best of 4:13.87.

Arizona State’s Julian Hill led the B final with a 4:13.18, clipping his previous personal best of 4:13.23, which he set earlier this season at the NC State Invitational. Hill led Cal’s Trenton Julian, who swam a season best 4:14.10, although the time was well off his personal best of 4:09.49, which he swam at last year’s Pac-12 Champs.

MEN’S 200 IM – FINALS

  • Pac-12 Record: 1:38.14, Andrew Seliskar (CAL), 2019
  • Pac-12 Championship Record: 1:40.07, David Nolan (STAN), 2015
  • NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:41.34
  • NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 1:46.77
  • 2021 NCAA Invite Time: 1:44.15

Top 3:

 

MEN’S 50 FREE – FINALS

  • Pac-12 Record: 18.58, Ryan Hoffer (CAL), 2019
  • Pac-12 Championship Record: 18.80, Brad Tandy (ARIZ), 2014
  • NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 18.96
  • NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 19.96
  • 2021 NCAA Invite Time: 19.46

Top 3:

 

MEN’S 200 FREE RELAY – FINALS

  • Pac-12 Record: 1:14.46, Cal (2019)
  • Pac-12 Championship Record: 1:15.54, Cal (2020)/Stanford (2009)
  • NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:17.07
  • NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 1:17.80

Top 3:

 

27
Your mom
2 minutes ago

Grant House is Daddy it’s official

SoCal Swammer
3 minutes ago

Fan without a stream to watch here. What was the issue with Hugo’s suit?

Grant Drukker
Reply to  SoCal Swammer
12 seconds ago

How’d you know he had an issue with his suit without a live stream?

Joe
5 minutes ago

Need to hear more about whether any of these swimmers’ parents were Olympians

Some Guy
6 minutes ago

That was the fastest suit change I know of in major competition.

DEAN IS GOD
6 minutes ago

Marchand. Animal

Marklewis
Reply to  DEAN IS GOD
3 minutes ago

Broke the meet record with 1:39.

Free split was 23.8

Stank
10 minutes ago

Hugo with the ESP suit… why are they giving him time to change??

yaboi
Reply to  Stank
9 minutes ago

Can’t believe they’re screwing the rest of the guys in the heat like this

Stank
Reply to  yaboi
8 minutes ago

Shoulda been DQ’d

Ex Oficio
Reply to  Stank
5 minutes ago

Isn’t that Durden’s power move? DQing swimmers for the wrong suit?

Joe
Reply to  Stank
4 minutes ago

What is the rule that makes that suit illegal? Genuinely curious

Stank
Reply to  Joe
3 minutes ago

You can only have your institution’s logo and the brand logo on your suit, anything else is deemed illegal

Joe
Reply to  Stank
37 seconds ago

Thanks. I think that’s a stupid rule, but rules are rules I guess

Coach Mike
Reply to  Joe
2 minutes ago

I’m guessing it was the Spain logo. Not sure if NCAA is the same but NFHS rules in high school prohibit any logo except for the actual HS team you’re representing in competition.

Jessica Ha
25 minutes ago

I swear if we miss the 200im 🤬

Jessica Ha
27 minutes ago

Did anyone else’s stream end?

BigNowhere
Reply to  Jessica Ha
27 minutes ago

Mine did.

Stank
Reply to  Jessica Ha
26 minutes ago

Yep 🙁

Joe
Reply to  Jessica Ha
26 minutes ago

great job Pac 12

Taa
Reply to  Jessica Ha
21 minutes ago

#$#$%^#$%$**^$&*&*^&

