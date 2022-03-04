Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Andrei Minakov Breaks Pac-12 Meet Record in 100 Fly; Fastest Freshman Ever

by Sarah Berman 8

March 04th, 2022 College, News, Pac-12, Records

2022 MEN’S PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIPS

During Friday’s prelims session of the Men’s Pac-12 Championships, Stanford redshirt freshman Andrei Minakov broke the Pac-12 championship record in the 100 butterfly. He posted a 44.21 (20.47/23.74) en-route to claiming the middle lane tonight.

The previous record was 44.66 seconds, set in 2009 by Stanford swimmer Austin Staab, who still owns the overall Pac-12 record (44.18).

Minakov’s time also establishes him as the fastest freshman in NCAA history. The previous top-freshman time was 44.32 by Youssef Ramadan of Virginia Tech at the 2021 ACC Championships. 

His time from prelims also sits 2nd in the NCAA this season. In 1st is Ramadan with his 44.08 from the 2022 ACC Championships. He was previously ranked 3rd in the NCAA this year with his converted short course meter’s time from the Short Course World Championships in December 2021 (44.58). His 44.21 passes Luca Urlando’s 44.41 from the 2022 SEC Championships, who’s now ranked 3rd. 

Minakov also etches his name into the top performers rankings. His prelims swim establishes him as the 6th fastest performer in history.

Updated Top Performers Rankings:

  1. 42.80, Caeleb Dressel, Florida, 2018
  2. 43.75, Joseph Schooling, Texas, 2017
  3. 43.84, Tom Shields, 2016
  4. 44.08, Youssef Ramadan, Virginia Tech, 2022
  5. 44.18, Austin Staab, Stanford, 2009
  6. 44.21, Andrei Minakov, Stanford, 2022
  7. 44.24, Ryan Hoffer, Cal, 2021
  8. 44.32 Marius Kusch, Queens, 2019/Nicolas Albiero, Louisville, 2021
  9. 44.32, Jack Conger, Texas, 2017
  10. 44.37, Vini Lanza, Indiana, 2019

Minakov also adds his name to the list of the top-10 performances in history. He now ties the 9th fastest performance in history, which is Caeleb Dressel’s time from the 2017 SEC Championships.

Updated Top Performances Rankings:

  1. 42.80, Caeleb Dressel, Florida, 2018
  2. 43.58, Caeleb Dressel, Florida, 2017
  3. 43.75, Joseph Schooling, Texas, 2017
  4. 43.84, Tom Shields, 2016
  5. 44.01, Joseph Schooling, Texas, 2016
  6. 44.06, Joseph Schooling, Texas, 2017
  7. 44.08, Youssef Ramadan, Virginia Tech, 2022
  8. 44.18, Austin Staab, Stanford, 2009
  9. 44.21, Andrei Minakov, Stanford/Caeleb Dressel, Florida, 2017
  10. 44.24, Ryan Hoffer, Cal, 2021

Noah
14 minutes ago

Minakov / Ramadan is gonna be such a good race at NCAAs

Swimfan
40 minutes ago

Congrats !!

#FastestFreshman #Minakov
comment image

Last edited 36 minutes ago by Swimfan
lol
57 minutes ago

god 42.8 is so godly

daeleb cressel
Reply to  lol
47 minutes ago

Facts

Pvdh
Reply to  lol
46 minutes ago

Maybe have to wait for Heilman for that to go down

Swimmerfromjapananduk
Reply to  Pvdh
33 minutes ago

Bet he’ll get washed

Pvdh
Reply to  Swimmerfromjapananduk
22 minutes ago

only wash is gonna be the one you feel swimming next to him

Swimfan
Reply to  lol
43 minutes ago

More impressive is that he had a very long turn going into the first wall.

And Troy said on Hawke’s podcast last November, that Dressel pulled his groin swimming breastroke the day before that swim and he was in serious pain.

#Legend #Remel
comment image

Last edited 42 minutes ago by Swimfan
