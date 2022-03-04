Andrei Minakov Breaks Pac-12 Meet Record in 100 Fly; Fastest Freshman Ever

2022 MEN’S PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIPS

During Friday’s prelims session of the Men’s Pac-12 Championships, Stanford redshirt freshman Andrei Minakov broke the Pac-12 championship record in the 100 butterfly. He posted a 44.21 (20.47/23.74) en-route to claiming the middle lane tonight.

The previous record was 44.66 seconds, set in 2009 by Stanford swimmer Austin Staab, who still owns the overall Pac-12 record (44.18).

Minakov’s time also establishes him as the fastest freshman in NCAA history. The previous top-freshman time was 44.32 by Youssef Ramadan of Virginia Tech at the 2021 ACC Championships.

His time from prelims also sits 2nd in the NCAA this season. In 1st is Ramadan with his 44.08 from the 2022 ACC Championships. He was previously ranked 3rd in the NCAA this year with his converted short course meter’s time from the Short Course World Championships in December 2021 (44.58). His 44.21 passes Luca Urlando’s 44.41 from the 2022 SEC Championships, who’s now ranked 3rd.

Minakov also etches his name into the top performers rankings. His prelims swim establishes him as the 6th fastest performer in history.

Updated Top Performers Rankings:

Minakov also adds his name to the list of the top-10 performances in history. He now ties the 9th fastest performance in history, which is Caeleb Dressel’s time from the 2017 SEC Championships.

Updated Top Performances Rankings: