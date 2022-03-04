2022 Pro Swim Series – Westmont: Day 3 Finals Live Recap

2022 PRO SWIM SERIES – WESTMONT

On day 3 of the 2022 Pro Swim Series in Westmont, we’ll start things off with a head-to-head battle between Paige Madden and Leah Smith in the women’s 200 freestyle. During prelims, Madden had the quickest swim in a 1:57.67 to Smith’s 1:58.71. Patrick Callan was the fastest in the field on the men’s side with a 1:50.58, but Marwan Elkamash (1:50.71) and Michigan teammate Jake Mitchell (1:50.86) weren’t far behind him.

Claire Curzan and Landon Driggers are the top seeds in the women’s and men’s 200 backstrokes and will be faced with a tough field of seasoned vets in their final such as Olivia Smoliga, Shaine Casas, and Ryan Murphy. Then Emma Weyant, Leah Smith, and Katie Ledecky will face off in the 400 IM, as will Charlie Swanson and Tommy Bried in the men’s race.

The last 2 races of the night will be the women’s and men’s 100 butterflies, featuring an elite slate of entrants such as Claire Curzan, Kelsi Dahlia, Caeleb Dressel, Michael Andrew, and Zach Harting.

Women’s 200 Freestyle

World Record: Federica Pellegrini (ITA): 1:52.98

American Record: Allison Schmitt: 1:53.61

US Open Record: Allison Schmitt (USA): 1:54.40

World Junior Record: Mollie O’Callaghan (AUS): 1:55.11

Pro Swim Record: Katie Ledecky (USA): 1:54.40

Men’s 200 Freestyle

World Record: Paul Biedermann (GER): 1:42.00

American Record: Michael Phelps: 1:42.96

US Open Record: Michael Phelps (USA): 1:44.10

World Junior Record: Sunwoo Hwang (KOR): 1:44.96

Pro Swim Record: Sun Yang (CHN): 1:44.82

Women’s 200 Backstroke

World Record: Regan Smith (USA): 2:03.35

American Record: Regan Smith: 2:03.35

US Open Record: Missy Franklin (USA): 2:05.68

World Junior Record: Regan Smith (USA): 2:03.35

Pro Swim Record: Regan Smith (USA): 2:05.94

Men’s 200 Backstroke

World Record: Aaron Peirsol (USA): 1:51.92

American Record: Aaron Peirsol: 1:51.92

US Open Record: Aaron Peirsol: 1:53.08

World Junior Record: Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS): 1:55.14

Pro Swim Record: Xu Jiayu (CHN): 1:55.04

Women’s 400 IM

World Record: Katinka Hosszu (HUN): 4:26.36

American Record: Katie Hoff: 4:31.12

US Open Record: Katinka Hosszu (HUN): 4:31.07

World Junior Record: Alba Vazquez (ESP): 4:38.53

Pro Swim Record: Katinka Hosszu (HUN): 4:31.07

Men’s 400 IM

World Record: Michael Phelps (USA): 4:03.84

American Record: Michael Phelps: 4:03.84

US Open Record: Michael Phelps (USA): 4:05.25

World Junior Record: Ilia Borodin (RUS): 4:11.17

Pro Swim Record: Chase Kalisz (USA): 4:08.92

Women’s 100 Butterfly

World Record: Sarah Sjostrom (SWE): 55.48

American Record: Torri Huske: 55.66

US Open Record: Torri Huske (USA): 55.66

World Junior Record: Penny Oleksiak (CAN): 56.46

Pro Swim Record: Sarah Sjostrom (SWE): 56.38

Men’s 100 Butterfly