Japanese Icon Ryosuke Irie Dips Under 53 Seconds In 100 Back For 27th Time

2022 JAPANESE SELECTION MEET

Wednesday, March 2nd – Saturday, March 5th

Tatsumi International Swimming Centre, Tokyo, Japan

LCM (50m)

Selection Meet for 2022 Budapest World Championships, 2022 Asian Games, World University Games

Day 1 Recap

Results

There was big-time action taking place in Tokyo tonight, with several records biting the dust before all was said and done on night 2 of the Japanese Selection Meet.

We reported on Reona Aoki breaking the Japanese national record in the women’s 50m breast (30.27), as well as the World Junior Record* put up by 15-year-old Mio Narita en route to silver. Also in that 400m IM, Ageha Tanigawa established a new Japanese High School National Record with her impressive 4:36.45 as the winner.

Among the haze of monster efforts, solid and dependable performances were also logged by the likes of Ryosuke Irie.

32-year-old Irie threw down another impressive race once again in the men’s 100m backstroke. After landing lane 4 with a super solid morning swim of 53.60, Irie stepped things up to crush a result of 52.94 to grab the gold and qualify for the 2022 FINA World Championships in Budapest this June/July.

Splitting 25.70/27.24, Olympic medalist Irie put up the 27th sub-53 second time of his career, further solidifying him as one of the best men ever to race this discipline.

For perspective, American Matt Grevers put up 28 100m backstroke performances throughout his career that each dipped under the 53-second threshold while still-active Ryan Murphy is on track to do similar damage with 23 performances in the 52-second zone.