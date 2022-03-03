Meet the 26 Mid Major Swimmers Who Qualified for the 2022 Women’s NCAA Champs

2022 NCAA DIVISION I WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

March 16-19, 2022

McAuley Aquatic Center, Georgia Tech, Atlanta, GA

Short Course Yards (SCY), Prelims/Finals

The NCAA has released its official psych sheets (along with the invite line) for the 2022 Women’s NCAA Swimming & Diving Championships. The meet itself takes place later this month, from March 16-19 in Atlanta, Georgia at Georgia Tech’s McAuley Aquatic Center.

This post is dedicated to the 26 swimmers from mid major conference programs who qualified for this year’s championships. If you’re unfamiliar with the term, the mid major conferences are the non-Power 5 (ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12, SEC) Division I conferences. This year, swimmers from the Ivy League, MAC, Mountain West, Horizon League, MPSF, MVC, America East, Patriot League, Conference USA, Summit League, Big East, and Colonial Athletic Association qualified for the NCAA Championships.

Before we go any further, please note that the psych sheets released today only include swimmers. 41 divers will also qualify for NCAAs based off their performances at the NCAA Zones meets, which are taking place March 7-9

Here is the breakdown of mid major teams who have a swimmer qualified for NCAAs this year. This chart shows each team, how many swimmers they have qualified, and how many swims they have that are seeded to score (top 16).

Team # of Swimmers # of Individual Top 16 Seeds Akron 3 0 Bowling Green 1 0 Brown 1 0 CSU Bakersfield 1 0 Denver 1 0 Florida International 1 0 Harvard 1 0 Miami (OH) 1 0 Missouri State 1 0 Navy 2 0 Nevada 1 0 New Hampshire 1 0 Oakland 1 0 Penn 3 3 Rice 1 0 San Diego State 1 0 Southern Illinois 1 0 UNC Wilmington 1 0 Villanova 1 0 William & Mary 1 0 Yale 1 0

As the table shows, most programs just have one swimmer entered in these championships. Both Akron and Penn have 3, while Navy has 2. Penn is led by Lia Thomas, who is the top seed in the 200 free and 500 free, and 10th in the 100 free. By now we’re all aware that Thomas is a transgender woman who is taking her 5th year of eligibility with the Quakers after previously competing on the men’s team. After some waffling on setting new criteria regarding transgender athletes in the NCAA, they’ve ruled not to adopt any new regulations for this season, and since Thomas is well within compliance with the previous criteria, she will be competing at NCAAs.

None of the mid major programs qualified a relay to NCAAs this year, although there were a number of relays that were very close to qualifying. No mid majors qualified relays to last year’s championships either. The good news, however, is that after only 16 mid major swimmers qualified for last year’s championships, 26 such swimmers are entered this year.

Here are the 26 swimmers from mid major programs who qualified for the 2022 NCAAs, along with the events they’re entered in and their seeds:

We should also note that Northern Colorado’s Madelyn Moore is the #9 alternate for this year’s championships, thanks to her 22.17 50 free she swam at the WAC Championships in February. While it’s unlikely the 9th alternate will ultimately end up making it into the meet, given the state of COVID protocols in the NCAA, it’s certainly not impossible that many alternates get called up.