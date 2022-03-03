Johns Hopkins Doctor Seeking Swimmers for Brain Injury Recovery Study

Dr. Jennifer Coughlin in Johns Hopkins University’s Department of Psychiatry has been working on a research study to see if the brain is protected from inflammation and damage through participation in contact compared to non contact sports.

She has now increased the age limit from 40 to 50 and is still seeking swimmers to participate. The new age range is from 23-50. Research assistant Shannon Sweeney said the reasoning for the change is “in hopes of age-matching our healthy control cohort to our slightly older NFL cohort.”

Qualifications include:

23-50 years of age

healthy adult male without chronic illness

no history of psychiatric disease

played an organized, non-collision sport in college or higher level for 2 or more years

Qualified participants will undergo a PET scan, an MRI scan, and an optional lumbar puncture at one or two time points.

Please contact Dr. Jennifer Coughlin at 443-287-4701 or [email protected] for more details. Those completing the study will receive compensation of up to $500.