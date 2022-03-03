Men’s 400 IM Moved To Opening Day of 2022 Worlds; Swimming Shifted To Week 1

FINA released the competition schedule for the upcoming 2022 World Championships in Budapest on Wednesday, less than a month after the international governing body announced the addition of the championships in early February.

The most noteworthy change to the calendar is that pool swimming, which traditionally runs during the second week of the competition, will now take place during Week 1.

The pool swimming competition will run from Saturday, June 18 until Saturday, June 25, with diving running from Sunday, June 26 until the following Sunday, July 3. The two premier aquatic events of the competition have previously been held in opposite spots in prior championships.

FINA said it decided to move swimming to the opening week after consulting with athletes and other key stakeholders.

“FINA and event organizers placed special consideration for the training and recovery challenges of a busy 2022 aquatics calendar and decided to have swimming take place during the first eight days of the event, rather than the customary second half of the event,” the organization said.

As for the swimming schedule itself, there will be one major change that sees the men’s 400 IM moved up to the opening day of the competition. The men’s 400 IM has traditionally been contested on the last day, along with the women’s 400 IM (which remains in that spot).

The men’s 400 IM is notably in that slot on the opening day of competition on the Olympic schedule.

The rest of the event schedule remains unchanged from 2019.

Start times are also included, showing that prelims will run at 9:00 am local time in Budapest for every session and finals will be at 6:00 pm. That translates to 3:00 pm ET prelims and 12:00 am ET (midnight) finals.

See the full schedule below:

There’s also been an alteration to the open water schedule.

Previously, FINA ran the 5km and 10km open water events, followed by an off day, and then the relay and concluding with the 25km. The new schedule leads off with the relay, then has the 5km, off day, 10km, and then the 25km.

See the open water schedule below:

You can find all of the aquatic schedules here.