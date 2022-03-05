Futures Qualifier Matt Shanahan Commits to Queens NC

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Hillsborough Aquatic Club’s Matt Shanahan has verbally committed to Queens University of Charlotte, North Carolina, the defending Bluegrass Mountain Conference champions.

“The culture that Queens has is what ultimately made my decision for me. The coaching staff and the athletes alike have a commitment to excellence that I believe can help me become a better athlete in the next four years. The academic side of things also interested me and the location was exactly what I wanted. “I graduated in 2021 but chose to take a “gap year” before starting school due to various Covid-19 related concerns. That decision has proven to be a great one for me, but I am excited to get down to Charlotte and help this team win!”

The North Carolina native is a current senior at Eno River Academy in North Carolina. He trains with Hillsborough Aquatic Club and he recently competed at the North Carolina Short Course Championships where he placed 6th in the 200 fly and 200 free.

Top SCY Times:

200 fly – 1:50.74

400 IM – 3:59.75

200 free – 1:40.67

500 free – 4:31.90

200 IM – 1:54.17

Shanahan posted his lifetime best times in the 200 fly and 500 free at the Speedo Winter Junior Championships in December. He qualifies for Futures in both of these events alongside the 200 free and 200 IM.

He has conference finalist potential in five events, as there are three finals in the Bluegrass Mountain Conference with eight swimmers each.

Shanahan’s lifetime best 200 fly time would have placed 5th at the 2022 BMC Championships while his best times would have placed him 7th in the 500 free, 10th in the 400 IM, 11th in the 200 free, and 22nd in the 200 IM.

Queens’ men’s program is coming off their 8th consecutive BMC Championship title this season under swimming director Jeff Dugdale. They won every event that Shanahan specializes in this season at the BMC Championships except the 200 free where junior Balazs Berecz led a 2-3-4 finish for the Royals.

Senior Alex Kunert won both the 200 fly and 200 IM, senior Luke Erwee won the 500 free, and senior Mohamed Hegazy won the 400 IM.

While they are likely graduating after this season, incoming class of 2026 commit Keegan McKenney is set to be a great training partner for Shanahan. He specializes in the same events and has a lifetime best of 1:50.07 in the 200 fly and 4:00.28 in the 400 IM.

Shanahan also joins IM specialist Eli Brinkman, sprinter and backstroker Cameron Tejeda, and backstroker A.J. Fair in Queen’s class of 2026 commits.

