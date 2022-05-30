Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Michael Andrew Moves Through Mare Nostrum with Worlds on His Mind

2022 MARE NOSTRUM SERIES – CANET

Reported by Riley Overend.

MEN’S 50 BREAST – FINAL

  • GOLD – Joao Gomes Junior (BRA), 27.10
  • SILVER – Michael Andrew (USA), 27.20
  • BRONZE – Felipe Franca Silva (BRA), 27.70

After being edged by Andrew for the gold medal in Barcelona, Brazil’s Joao Gomes Junior returned the favor with a first-place finish in Canet. Andrew’s 27.20 was a tenth of a second behind Gomes Junior, slightly slower than his 27.06 that won gold in Barcelona. Brazil put two on the podium with Felipe Franca Silva taking bronze in 27.70, just ahead of Germany’s Lucas Matzerath.

