7 Gibson Holmes Flips His Commitment from Duke to Stanford for 2023-24

Gibson Holmes, who had originally announced a verbal commitment to Duke University in June, has changed his intention and now plans to swim with Stanford University’s class of 2027.

“I’m proud to announce my commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at Stanford University! I would like to thank my family, coaches, and friends who have helped me throughout this process. #fearthetree #gostanford 🌲🌲🌲”

Holmes is from Cincinnati, Ohio, where he attends Indian Hill High School and swims club with Mason Manta Rays. He is a three-time Ohio High School Division 2 state champion in the 100 fly and a two-time state champion in the 200 IM. He first won the 100 fly at the state meet as a freshman in 2020 with a then-PB of 48.37. The following year, he clocked a 47.97 to earn the gold medal. This past season, he went 46.84 in the final after having put up a PB of 46.77 in prelims. Also this year, he notched a PB in the 200 IM in prelims (1:44.59) before winning the event with 1:46.34. Last year’s winning time was 1:48.20. As a freshman, he competed in the 200 free, coming in second place (1:39.25) after having gone a PB of 1:38.50 in prelims.

Holmes had a successful long course season which culminated in two finals appearances at Speedo Junior Nationals (100 free and 200 fly) and PBs in the 100 free (50.98), 100 back (59.37), and 200 fly (2:00.80).

In addition to his 3.6-second drop in the 200 IM during his high school years, Holmes has gone from a 1:50 to 1:42.9 in the 200 fly. These big time drops helped him jump from #19 to #7 in our class of 2023 rankings. His best SCY time would have made him Stanford’s #3 performer in the 200 fly last season. He also would have ranked among the 5 or 6 fastest in the 100 fly and 200/400 IM.

Best SCY times:

200 IM – 1:44.59

400 IM – 3:55.94

200 fly – 1:42.95

100 fly – 46.77

100 breast – 55.32

500 free – 4:27.03

200 free – 1:37.37

100 free – 44.55

50 free – 20.52

The only other public commit to the Cardinal for 2023-24 so far is Henry McFadden.

