5x Ohio High School Champ Gibson Holmes (#7 in Class of 2023) Verbals to Duke

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Gibson Holmes from Cincinnati, Ohio, has elected to swim and study at Duke University beginning in the fall of 2023. Holmes announced his decision last November, writing:

“I am honored and excited to announce my verbal commitment to both swim and study at Duke University. As soon as I stepped on campus, I had an immediate connection with the Duke coaches and athletes. The resources and community provide me with the utmost confidence that I will fulfill my goals both in and out of the water. I would like to thank my family, coaches, and teachers for helping me in my recruiting journey. GO BLUE DEVILS 😈💙”

Holmes is a junior at Indian Hill High School and swims club with Mason Manta Rays. He is a three-time Ohio High School Division 2 state champion in the 100 fly and a two-time state champion in the 200 IM. He first won the 100 fly at the state meet as a freshman in 2020 with a then-PB of 48.37. The following year, he clocked a 47.97 to earn the gold medal. This season, he went 46.84 in the final after having put up a PB of 46.77 in prelims. Also this year, he notched a PB in the 200 IM in prelims (1:44.59) before winning the event with 1:46.34. Last year’s winning time was 1:48.20. As a freshman, he competed in the 200 free, coming in second place (1:39.25) after having gone a PB of 1:38.50 in prelims.

In addition to his 3.6-second drop in the 200 IM during his high school years, Holmes has gone from a 1:50 to 1:42.9 in the 200 fly. These big time drops helped him jump from #19 to #7 in our class of 2023 rankings.

Holmes had a big meet at the 2022 Speedo Southern Premier, winning the 100 fly and coming in 2nd in the 500 free, 3rd in the 200 free, 4th in the 100 free, and 10th in the 100 breast. He left the meet with new times in the 200/500 free and 100 breast. In December, he competed at Winter Juniors East and placed 3rd in the 200 fly (1:42.95) and 200 IM (1:45.50), 6th in the 100 fly (46.83), and 11th in the 100 free (44.55). His times in the 50/100 free, 100/200 fly, and 200 IM were all lifetime bests at the time (he lowered his times in the 100 fly and 200 IM at high school states).

Holmes kicked off 2022 long course season with PBs in the 50 (25.21), 100 (55.15), and 200 fly (2:01.56) at International Team Trials and in the 50 back (28.45), 100 back (1:02.19), 50 breast (31.94), and 100 breast (1:12.22) at a RAYS meet last month.

His best SCY times would have made him Duke’s #1 performer in the 200 fly and 200 IM last season. He also would have ranked among the top-5 in the 100 free, 200 free, 500 free, 100 fly, and 400 IM. He would have scored in the A final of the 200 fly and the B final of the 200 IM at 2022 ACC Championships.

Best SCY times:

200 IM – 1:44.59

400 IM – 3:55.94

200 fly – 1:42.95

100 fly – 46.77

100 breast – 55.32

500 free – 4:27.03

200 free – 1:37.37

100 free – 44.55

50 free – 20.52

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.