19.7/43.6 Sprinter Ethan Harrington Verbals to Princeton for 2023-24

Ethan Harrington, a rising senior at Palo Alto High School in Palo Alto, California, has made a verbal commitment to the application process* at Princeton University. He will begin in the fall of 2023, joining Connor Buck, Daniel Li, and Parker Lenoce in the class of 2027.

Harrington swims year-round with Palo Alto Stanford Aquatics and specializes in sprint freestyle. We named him to the “Honorable Mention” section of our list of Top 20 NCAA Swimming Recruits in the Boys High School Class of 2023. He had a stellar junior year high school season, winning the 50/100 free sprint double at both the CIF Central Coast Section Championships (with a CCS record of 19.73 in the 50 free) and again, one week later, at the California State Meet (19.85/43.60). Still 16 years old at the time, he moved to 12th in the 50 free and 25th in the 100 free on the on the all-time list for 15-16 boys.

Harrington kicked off the 2022 long course season with new lifetime-best times in the 50/100/200/400 free, 100 back, 100 breast, 50 fly, and 200 IM in June and July. Notably, at the Arena Grand Challenge, he won the 50 free (23.46) and 100 free (50.99); he also came in third in the 100 fly (56.01, just off his PB of 55.64).

With another year of high school swimming to go before he heads east to New Jersey, Harrington is already fast enough to score for the Tigers in the A finals of the 50 and 100 free at the conference level. Moreover, both his 200 free and 100 fly times would have made the B finals at the 2022 Ivy League Men’s Championships. It will be interesting to see how he develops his third event over the next year – both the 200 free and 100 fly are on the same day of the conference meet. During his junior year of high school, he improved 1.26 seconds in the 50 free, 2.35 seconds in the 100 free, 7.22 seconds in the 200 free, and 1.84 seconds in the 100 fly.

Top SCY times:

50 free – 19.73

100 free – 43.60

200 free – 1:38.11

100 fly – 48.23

*Note: A verbal commitment between an Ivy League coach and a prospective student-athlete is not an offer of admission, as only the Admission Office has that authority. The coach can only commit his or her support in the admission process. Ivy League Admission Offices do not issue "Likely Letters" before October 1 of the prospective student-athlete's senior year of high school. The Likely Letter, while issued after an initial read of the student's application, is not an offer of admission to the university.

