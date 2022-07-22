2022 YMCA LC Nationals Day 3: Diehl #2 All-Time In 15-16 U.S. Age Group For 50 BK

2022 YMCA LONG COURSE NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Combined Team Scores:

Greater Monmouth YMCA — 527.5 Greater Somerset County YMCA — 521 Lakeland Hills Family YMCA — 499 Greater Spartanburg YMCA — 366 Fanwood Scotch Plains YMCA — 354

Men:

Lakeland Hills Family YMCA — 295 Western Branch YMCA — 287 Great Mommouth YMCA — 279 Greater Spartanburg YMCA — 183 ME Lyons Anderson YMCA — 178

Women:

Greater Somerset County YMCA — 370 Great Monmouth YMCA — 248.5 Upper Main Line YMCA — 232 York And York County YMCA — 217 Lakeland Hills Family YMCA — 204

On night three of the 2022 YMCA Nationals, Daniel Diehl of the Cumberland Area Y lit up the pool in the men’s 50 back, clocking a personal best time of 25.32. Before today, he had never been under the 26-second barrier. He also moves up the age group rankings, as his time made him the #2 U.S. performer of all time for 15 to 16-year-old boys. He is now just 0.21 seconds away from Michael Andrew’s unofficial national age group record of 25.13 (NAGs are not recognized for 50 stroke races beyond the 11-12 age group).

Top U.S. Performers In Men’s 50 Back, 15-16 Age Group:

Michael Andrew — 25.13 (2015) Daniel Diehl — 25.32 (2022) Jack Aikins — 25.62 (2019) Kaden Fritz — 25.84 (2019) Luke Barr — 26.00 (2019)

Yesterday, Diehl had swam a best time of 1:57.67 in the 200 back, putting him at #3 all-time in the 15-16 age group for that event.

Clare Logan of the Fanwood Scotch Plains Y took 50 back victory on the women’s side, swimming a 28.62 to win her race by over half a second. She breaks her own YMCA National record time of 28.68, which was set just a few days ago at this meet leading off the 200 medley relay. In addition, Logan’s time from tonight is ranked #11 all-time in the U.S. girls’ 15-16 age group.

Once again, Anna Moesch won an individual event, this time in the 400 IM. She was the only swimmer in the field under five minutes, putting up a time of 4:54.63 that is just a bit off her personal best time of 4:54.48. Moesch also anchored the Greater Somerset Area YMCA’s 400 medley relay in a time of 54.74. That relay was GSCY’s third women’s relay win of the meet, making them undefeated in the discipline so far. Alongside Moesch in that relay was Charlotte Holliday on back (1:05.25), Meghan Sharma on breast (1:14.09), and Emily Thompson on fly (1:01.38).

Thompson also won the women’s 100 fly, touching in a time of 1:01.06 that improved upon her best time of 1:01.23 set this morning. Prior to today, her best time was a 1:01.85 that was clocked over a year ago. Lily Hann came close behind Thompson, placing second with a 1:01.42.

Alexander Karahalis won the men’s 100 fly just 0.09 seconds ahead of M. E. Lyons YMCA’s Justin Dostal, swimming a time of 55.80 compared to Dostal’s 55.89. For both swimmers, it was their first time under the 56-second barrier.

In the men’s 400 IM, Owen Markowitz of the Lakeland Hils Family Y was absolutely dominant, winning in a time of 4:33.11 that was over two seconds faster than the rest of his competition. He had a massive drop in time as well, as his personal best before today was a 4:38.80.

To close out the night Tommy Janton (55.70), Alek Elder (1:05.70), Karhalis (55.26), and Liam Simmons (52.48) of the Western Branch Y won the mens’ 400 medley relay in a time of 3:49.14, with Janton on back, Elder on breast, Karhalis on fly, and Simmons on free.