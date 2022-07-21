Teenager Guilherme Caribé Swims Brazil’s #2 100 Free Time of 2022 in a Time Trial

Brazilian teenager and University of Tennessee commit Guilherme Caribé swam a 48.42 in the 100 meter freestyle in a time trial race at the Copa Heller this week. That marks a new best time for the teenager from Fortaleza.

That time ranks Caribé as the 2nd-fastest Brazilian in the event in 2022. Only Felipe Ribeiro Souza’s 48.41 from the Brazil Trophy in April has been faster this year.

Caribé’s previous best time coming into the meet was a 48.68 from the Brazil Trophy this year, and prior to that his best was a 48.71 from the Julio de Lamare Trophy in 2021. He has now been under 49 seconds 10 times in his career.

Caribé currently trains under Rafael Spinola, but after graduating high school in December, will in the fall head to the United States to race at the University of Tennessee under Matt Kredich. There is a long Brazil-to-Tennessee pipeline in swimming, with National Team swimmers who have competed for the Volunteers including Fabíola Molina, Renato Gueraldi, José Carlos Souza Jr., Paulo Mauricio Machado, Luciana Sagae Abe, Tatiana Athayde, Paula Marsiglia, Marcela Amar, Livia Trevisan and Kayky Mota.

The Tennessee men were the runners-up at the 2022 SEC Swimming & Diving Championship meet, tying for 2nd place with Alabama (behind the dominant Florida Gators). At the NCAA Championships, they placed 18th as a team with 72.5 points.

Those results included an unlikely SEC title from collegiate rookie Jordan Crooks, who topped the 50 yard free in 18.53 and was 2nd in the 100 free in 41.64.

He was able to hold his speed at the NCAA Championships, tying for 3rd in the 50 free in 18.60 and placing 5th in the 100 free in 41.24. He finished his season as the fastest-ever NCAA freshman in the 50 free and 100 free.

Already with the second-best sprint relays in the SEC last season, and those relays having a very young core (their 400 free relay was freshman-sophomore-freshman-senior), the Volunteer sprint group is set up well for next season.