Daily Swim Coach Workout #723

Workout Context

Purpose: Speed and Power

Target age group: 15-18 years old

Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level

Weeks until target meet: 5 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Meters

The Workout

50:00 DLand

[ 12 J’s / Jump Rope / A&L Swings / T-Spine + CR’s / Coordination / Mini-Band Legs I / Stretch Cord ]

[ PVC / PVC L&R / TB Throws / 3 x 8 PVC OH Squat ]

[ 3 x 8 Jump Shrugs / 3 x 8 High Pull / 4 x 20 Squat/Fwd. Lungs/Step-up + 10 Squat Jump ]

800 MIX = 400 Ch + 8 x 50 w/10 RI IMO D/S x 25

2x Rd .1 Fr/Rd. 2 Stk

6 x 75 @ 1:20 P w/Paddles [ focus on catch ]

4 x 100 @ 1:45 K [ same stroke ]

2 x 50 @ 1:00 Perfect [ think catch and flow ]

1x

3 x 150 Fr @ 2:30/2:20/2:10 EN2/EN3

4 x 150/125 Fr @ 2:00 SP

1 x 200 @ 4:00 REC

3 x 100 @ 2:00/1:50/1:40 Prime Str EN2/EN3 [ No Free ]

4 x 100 @ 1:30 Prime SP

1 x 200 @ 4:00 REC

3 x 50 @ 1:10/1:05/1:00 Weak Stroke EN2/EN3 [ No Free ]

4 x 50 @ :50 Weak SP

1 x 200 REC