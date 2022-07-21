Daily Swim Coach Workout #723

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Speed and Power
- Target age group: 15-18 years old
- Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level
- Weeks until target meet: 5 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Meters
The Workout
50:00 DLand
[ 12 J’s / Jump Rope / A&L Swings / T-Spine + CR’s / Coordination / Mini-Band Legs I / Stretch Cord ]
[ PVC / PVC L&R / TB Throws / 3 x 8 PVC OH Squat ]
[ 3 x 8 Jump Shrugs / 3 x 8 High Pull / 4 x 20 Squat/Fwd. Lungs/Step-up + 10 Squat Jump ]
800 MIX = 400 Ch + 8 x 50 w/10 RI IMO D/S x 25
2x Rd .1 Fr/Rd. 2 Stk
6 x 75 @ 1:20 P w/Paddles [ focus on catch ]
4 x 100 @ 1:45 K [ same stroke ]
2 x 50 @ 1:00 Perfect [ think catch and flow ]
1x
3 x 150 Fr @ 2:30/2:20/2:10 EN2/EN3
4 x 150/125 Fr @ 2:00 SP
1 x 200 @ 4:00 REC
3 x 100 @ 2:00/1:50/1:40 Prime Str EN2/EN3 [ No Free ]
4 x 100 @ 1:30 Prime SP
1 x 200 @ 4:00 REC
3 x 50 @ 1:10/1:05/1:00 Weak Stroke EN2/EN3 [ No Free ]
4 x 50 @ :50 Weak SP
1 x 200 REC
Trevor Rill
National Training Group Assistant Coach, Eagle Swim Team
