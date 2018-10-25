3x KSHSAA State Champ Lex Hernandez-Nietling Verbals to Utah

Lex Hernandez-Nietling, a USA/Mexico dual national who lives in Shawnee Mission, Kansas, has verbally committed to the University of Utah for 2019-20. He will join Finn O’Haimhirgin in the class of 2023.

“I am so blessed and excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at The University Of Utah. I want to thank God, my family, my coaches, and teammates that have helped me along the way! I’m Super excited to see what the next four years hold for me and I can’t wait to be a Ute!” #GOUTES

A two-time USA Swimming Scholastic All-American and an Executive Officer at Bishop Miege High School, Hernandez-Nietling is a versatile sprinter who has 3 Kansas high school state titles to his name. At the 2018 Kansas 5-1A Boys State Swimming & Diving Championships, he won the 100 free (45.84) and the 100 breast (57.09) and was on the winning 200 medley relay. He played high school soccer until his sophomore year when he decided to focus on swimming.

In club swimming Hernandez-Nietling represents Kansas City Swim Academy. He was runner-up in the 50 breast, 11th in the 100 breast, and 13th in the 100 free at 2018 NCSA Summer Championship in Indianapolis. He is one of the top junior swimmers from Mexico, and placed 2nd in the 50m breast (29.51), 3rd in the 200m breast (2:22.93), and 4th in the 100m free (52.53) at the 2017 Mexican National Elite Short Course Championships in December of 2017.

Top SCY times:

50 breast – 26.32

100 breast – 56.71

200 breast – 2:08.18

100 free – 45.84

200 IM – 1:53.99

