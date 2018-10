Schwimmst du, um zu gewinnen – oder nicht zu verlieren?

2018 Speedo Junior Nationals: Day 5 Finals Live Recap Brothers Jake and Carson Foster return in the 200 IM after going 1-2 at this meet last summer.

2018 European Championships: Day 2 Finals Live Recap Adam Peaty will hunt down another 57-second 100 breast in tonight’s final at the European Championships.

Watch Kolesnikov’s 24.00 World Record In 50 Back Watch what a 24.00 50 backstroke looks like, courtesy of Russian teenage Kliment Kolesnikov.

2018 Speedo Junior Nationals: Day 5 Prelims Live Recap The fifth and final day of prelims will feature the 200 IM, 50 free, women’s 1500, and men’s 800.

Ethan Harder Looks Forward to Youth Olympics, Becoming a Longhorn (Video) UT-commit Ethan Harder missed the Jr Pan Pac team, but is already looking forward to the Youth Olympics and getting to Austin next fall

Anna Ntountounaki Breaks Greek Record, Takes 5th In 100 Fly At Euros Anna Ntountounaki broke her own Greek Record to place 5th in the 100 fly at the European Championships.