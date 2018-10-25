Bucknell Reels In Verbal from Sprinter Jacqueline Rounsavill

Jacqueline Rounsavill of George School Aquatics and Council Rock North High School has sent a verbal commitment to the Bucknell Bison for 2019.

“I chose Bucknell University because it has the best balance of academics and athletics for me. The team is so welcoming, and they seem like a close-knit family. I look forward to being a part of the herd during my next four years at Bucknell!”

TOP TIMES

50y free – 23.94

100y free – 53.36

50y breast split – 29.17

100y breast – 1:05.59

Rounsavill scored at the 2018 Pennsylvania ‘AAA’ Champs, touching at 14th in the 50 free (24.11). Swimming on Council Rock’s relays, she also split a 29.17 breast on their 3rd place medley relay and a 24.19 anchoring their 200 free relay.

Notably, Rounsavill is Council Rock HS’s first female swimmer under 24.0 in the 50 free, and the 100 breast school record she broke last season had previously stood for 28 years.

Bucknell placed 4th at the 2018 Patriot League Championships. Rounsavill is right on the bubble to make the B final of the 50 free at the Patriot League Champs — it took a 23.86 to make it last year, and the Bison had two B finalists there.

She joins freestyler Sophia Donati and butterflier Molly See in Bucknell’s incoming class of 2023.

