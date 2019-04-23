Practice + Pancakes: Tyler Fenwick Runs Through UVA Distance Workout

SwimSwam wants to give you an inside look at what a normal day-in-the-life looks like for any given swimmer, and how that differs from team to team or city to city. We send our head of production, Coleman Hodges, to be a fly on the wall at practice, then relay what he discovered back to you over pancakes. Or at least breakfast.

Hot on the heels of the Richmond Pro Swim, I drove just an hour northwest to the town of Charlottesville, Virginia, home to the University of Virginia. When you step on the pool deck, the first thing you notice is their record boards, riddled with Olympic icons such as Leah Smith, Ed Moses, Matt McLean, Lauren Perdue… it’s pretty impressive. Virginia has been on the rise ever since the arrival of new head coach Todd DeSorbo, highlighted by the women and men both placing in the top 10 at NCAA’s this year.

On the Monday after the Pro Swim, UVA was getting right back to work. Or in some cases, getting back to work for the first time in 2 weeks. That was the first day back in the water for most of the NCAA men, and the NCAA women had only been back in the water for a week at that time. Their workout was fairly aerobic, but did include some fun kicking with all sorts of equipment.

That was the main group. On the other side of the pool, you had associate head Tyler Fenwick, known for his distance prowess, running a couple guys through something a bit more intensive. Brendan Casey, who just finished up his eligibility for UVA, is training for open water nationals, while Robby Giller, who was out for conference and NCAA’s with a back injury, is almost back to 100% normal training. After a longer warm up, their main set was:

3x (Long Course Meters)

400 @ 5:20 (desc by rd)

2×200 @ 2:40 (2 faster than 1, desc the pair by rd)

4×100 @ 1:20 (desc all 4 by rd)