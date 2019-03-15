Virginia’s Robby Giller Scratches from NCAAs

Virginia sophomore Robby Giller has been scratched out of the NCAA Championship psych sheets as of a new version posted late in the day on Thursday. Alabama’s Nicholas Perera has been called up to the championship in his stead.

Giller was Virginia’s top scorer at last year’s ACC Championships and finished 15th at NCAAs last season in the 400 IM. He missed this year’s ACC Championship meet with an undisclosed injury, which has now bled into NCAAs.

In his stead, Alabama freshman Nicholas Perera has been called up as the first alternate in to NCAAs. He’s entered in the 200 IM (65th seed – 1:46.62), the 400 IM (31st seed – 3:43.64), and 200 breaststroke (51st seed – 1:57.35). He swam those lifetime bests in the IM races at SECs, and the 200 breaststroke at Georgia’s Last Chance meet.

Now Virginia has 11 individual swimmers invited to NCAAs, while Alabama has 4.

At least 1, and probably 2, more scratches are expected when the maxed-out Texas Longhorns add their divers to their roster.

Updated Men’s Alternates List:

Nicolas Perera, Alabama Raphael Marcoux, Harvard Samuel Disette, Alabama Nikolaos Sofianidis, Louisville Alexei Sancov, USC Alex WAlton, Missouri Giovanni Izzo, NC State

You can see the new, updated psych sheets here.