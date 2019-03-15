15-Year-Old Natalie Mannion Splits 2:04.0 LC 200 FR on Day 1 in Rochester

2019 Speedo Sectionals – Rochester, MN

Thurs. March 14 – Sun. March 17, 2019

Rochester Rec Center, Rochester, MN

Long course meters (LCM)

Meet results available on Meet Mobile

15-year-old Natalie Mannion split a 2:04.0 on an 800-meter free relay, one of a couple big relay splits that highlighted day 1 at the Rochester Sectional.

Mannion’s best time individually is a 2:04.93 she put up in January, back when she was still 14. That ranks 98th all-time in the 13-14 age group. Now in the 15-16 age group, it’ll take a 2:01.99 to crack the top 100 in USA Swimming history, but Mannion appears to be well on her way with her drop in Rochester.

Her Commonwealth Swimming relay won the event in 8:35.84, blowing out the field by more than six seconds. Colleen Whittaker, Eliza Brown and Sahar Mumtaz swam the opening three legs.

Meanwhile in the boys relay, Glenbrook Swim Club picked up the win in 7:49.66. Ryan Purdy led the way with a quick 1:53.50 anchor leg. That’s a massive drop: the best individual time on record for the 17-year-old Purdy is a 1:57.6 from last summer. A 1:53 individually would put Purdy within three seconds of a 2020 U.S. Olympic Trial cut.

Joining him on the relay were Jacob Shapiro, Sami Moussally and Michael Hadjiivanov.

Individually, Scottsdale Aquatic Club’s Ashley Strouse won the women’s 800 and Fond du Lac’s Christian Hedeen won for the men.

The 16-year-old Strouse was 8:54.06. She went 8:49.14 last summer, but this stands up as her second-best swim of all-time, and her best outside of U.S. Nationals. She ranks just outside the top 100 all-time for USA Swimming 15-16s in the event. Hedeen, 18, went 8:29.45, taking three seconds off his best time.