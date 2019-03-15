Lucerne Bell Swims #3 13-14 200 FL Time at Federal Way Sectionals

2019 Speedo Spring Sectionals – Federal Way

March 14th-17th, 2019

Federal Way, Washington

SCY (25y) pool

The Federal Way Sectionals are always one of the highlights of the spring sectional season, because the meet draws not only swimmers from Washington State, but from around the western US (with the exception of very few swimmers coming from California). This year’s meet is pulling in big-name teams from Colorado, Oregon, Hawaii, Idaho, and Wyoming, among other places.

Highlighting the first day of action was 14-year-old Lucerne Bell of Fort Collins Area Swim Team (FAST). In the finals of the 200 fly, Bell not only won the event with a 1:55.85, but put herself at the third-fastest time in the girls 13-14 age group all-time. Her time just missed Claire Curzan‘s week-old NAG by 0.14 seconds.

All-Time Girls 13-14 200 Fly Rankings

Claire Curzan , 2019- 1:55.64 Charlotte Hook, 2018- 1:55.67 Lucerne Bell, 2019- 1:55.78 Cassidy Bayer, 2013- 1:56.01 Tristen Ulett, 2017- 1:56.07

Ranking Bell in the older age groups, she is the 26th-fastest time for 16&U swimmers and the 64th-fastest time for all 18&U swimmers ever. Going into the meet, Bell’s PB was 2:01.55. In prelims, she dropped 4 seconds and went under 2 minutes with a 1:57.67, a senior national cut. From there, she dropped even more to go her historically-ranked time.

On the men’s side of the distance fly, Texas commit Ethan Harder worked his way up into the 17-18 all-time rankings. Before the sectional meet, Harder’s personal best was 1:46.80. In prelims, Harder put up a senior national cut of 1:44.48. Harder then made the most of his finals swim and dropped to 1:43.51.

His time eclipsed the 2015 meet record of 1:43.72. It is also the 22nd-fastest time for the 17-18 age group. Comparing Harder’s time to the 2019 Big 12s meet, he would have placed 3rd overall.

In the men’s 200 medley relay, the Hillsboro quad of Maxwell Woodbury (23.03), Brett Champlin (24.75), Ethan Heasley (21.21), Luke Thornbrue (20.08) set a new meet record with a winning time of 1:29.07.

More Day 1 Winners: