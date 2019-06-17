Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Coleman Stewart Is “Learning How to Swim” Butterfly Long Course (Video)

2019 CHARLOTTE ULTRA MEET

On Saturday at the 2019 Charlotte Ultra, NC State’s Coleman Stewart won the men’s 100 backstroke in 54.84, ahead of training partner Hennessey Stuart, who touched 2nd in 56.16. Wolfpack teammate Jacob Molacek took 3rd in 56.36, while 16-year-old Garrett Boone of ATOM placed 4th in 56.41.

Later in the session Saturday, Stewart raced the 50 fly and placed 2nd in 24.84 behind Nathan Lile of the South Carolina Gamecocks, who won in 24.28. Friday, Stewart placed 2nd in the 100 fly behind Jack Conger, touching in 53.42 to Conger’s 53.31.

This July, Stewart will represent Team USA at the World University Games in Naples, Italy, where he will be swimming the 50 and 100 meter butterflys. Though Stewart has one of the fastest 100 yard butterfly times of any active NCAA swimmer, he is better known as a backstroker, and is one of only three men to ever break the 44-second barrier in the 100 yard backstroke.

 

