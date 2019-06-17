2019 Aussie Trials: World Rankings Impact, Elite Women Edition

2019 AUSTRALIAN WORLD SWIMMING TRIALS
- Sunday, June 9th – Friday, June 14th
- Brisbane Aquatic Centre
- LCM
As with the men, we’re delving into the results a little more in the aftermath of the 2019 Australian World Swimming Trials by looking at the elite women from the competition who made an impact in the top 10 placements among the season’s world rankings in their respective events.
The women’s 100m free event alone saw 4 women enter the top 10 world rankings, led by new #1 queen of the world Cate Campbell in her 52.12. Emma McKeon hit a personal best to check-in as the world’s #2 fastest swimmer in the world, while Bronte Campbell and Shayna Jack also now appear in the top 10 of the season.
McKeon rocketed up to #2 in the world in the 200m free, while Ariarne Titmus did the same in the 400m free. Kiah Melverton, another Aussie freestyle ace, now appears in the 400m free and 1500m free rankings, with the latter event now seeing 4 Australians among the world’s top 10.
17-year-old Kaylee McKeown had a breakthrough domestic meet, qualifying for Gwangju in 3 separate events, the 200m IM, 100m back and 200m back. She entered the top 10 list in each event with her highest ranking coming in the 200m back at #3.
The women’s breaststroke events appear to be the nation’s weakest in terms of world ranking impact from Trials, as does the 400m IM.
Here are the current world rankings for each event in which an Aussie made an impact at the Aussie World Trials. You may notice other Australians already on the rankings board and not specifically pointed out, such as Titmus’ time from Nationals in the women’s 200m free, but those non-mentioned performances took place outside of the World Trials meet.
- Women’s 50 Free – #4 Bronte Campbell, 24.17; #5 Emma McKeon, 24.25
2018-2019 LCM WOMEN 50 FREE
SJOSTROM
23.91
|2
|Cate
CAMPBELL
|AUS
|24.00
|04/28
|3
|Pernille
BLUME
|DEN
|24.08
|06/01
|4
|Bronte
CAMPBELL
|AUS
|24.17
|06/14
|5
|Emma
McKEON
|AUS
|24.25
|06/14
|6
|Maria
KAMENEVA
|RUS
|24.32
|04/11
|7
|Rikako
IKEE
|JPN
|24.33
|09/15
|8
|Shayna
JACK
|AUS
|24.38
|04/10
|9
|Simone
MANUEL
|USA
|24.34
|06/08
|10
|Ranomi
KROMOWIDJOJO
|NED
|24.47
|04/28
- Women’s 100 Free – #1 Cate Campbell, 52.12; #2 Emma McKeon, 52.41; #5 Bronte Campbell 52.84; #6 Shayna Jack, 53.18
2018-2019 LCM WOMEN 100 FREE
CAMPBELL
52.12
|2
|Emma
McKEON
|AUS
|52.41
|06/13
|3
|Sarah
SJOSTROM
|SWE
|52.76
|04/15
|4
|Rikako
IKEE
|JPN
|52.79
|11/17
|5
|Bronte
CAMPBELL
|AUS
|52.84
|06/13
|6
|Shayna
Jack
|AUS
|53.18
|06/13
|7
|Taylor
RUCK
|CAN
|53.26
|04/04
|8
|Charlotte
BONNET
|FRA
|53.29
|04/20
|9
|Siobhan
HAUGHER
|HKG
|53.32
|06/10
|10
|Mallory
COMERFORD
|USA
|53.33
|04/18
- Women’s 200 Free – #2 Emma McKeon, 1:54.55; #6 Shayna Jack, 53.18
2018-2019 LCM WOMEN 200 FREE
Titmus
1.54.30
|2
|Emma
McKEON
|AUS
|1.54.55
|06/11
|3
|Katie
LEDECKY
|USA
|1.55.32
|11/30
|4
|Sarah
SJOSTROM
|SWE
|1.55.39
|04/12
|5
|Siobhan
HAUGHER
|HKG
|1.56.05
|06/08
|6
|Shayna
JACK
|AUS
|1.56.37
|06/11
|7
|Femke
HEEMSKERK
|NED
|1.56.48
|04/04
|7
|Katie
McLAUGHLIN
|USA
|1.56.48
|06/09
|9
|Charlotte
BONNET
|FRA
|1.56.57
|04/18
|10
|Federica
PELLEGRINI
|ITA
|1.56.60
|04/03
- Women’s 400 Free – #2 Ariarne Titmus, 3:59.35; #9 Kiah Melverton, 4:05.30
2018-2019 LCM WOMEN 400 FREE
LEDECKY
3.59.28
|2
|Ariarne
TITMUS
|AUS
|3.59.35
|06/09
|3
|Bingjie
LI
|CHN
|4.03.29
|03/07
|4
|Wang
JIANJIAHE
|CHN
|4.03.77
|03/24
|5
|Leah
SMITH
|USA
|4.03.86
|05/31
|6
|Ajna
KESELY
|HUN
|4.05.12
|03/28
|7
|Katinka
HOSSZU
|HUN
|4.05.16
|04/27
|8
|Jianjiahe
WANG
|CHN
|4.05.28
|03/07
|9
|Kiah
MELVERTON
|AUS
|4.05.30
|06/09
|10
|Bogarka
KAPAS
|HUN
|4.05.56
|03/28
- Women’s 1500 Free – #4 Maddie Gough, 15:56.39; #5 Kiah Melverton 15:56.46; #7 Lani Pallister, 16:06.84; Kareena Lee, 16:08.21
2018-2019 LCM WOMEN 1500 FREE
Ledecky
15.45.59
|2
|Jianjiahe
WANG
|CHN
|15.46.69
|03/06
|3
|Erica
SULLIVAN
|USA
|15.55.25
|06/15
|4
|Madeleine
GOUGH
|AUS
|15.56.39
|06/10
|5
|Kiah
MELVERTON
|AUS
|15.56.46
|06/10
|6
|Simona
QUADARELLA
|ITA
|16.04.02
|04/04
|7
|Lani
PALLISTER
|AUS
|16.06.84
|06/10
|8
|Sarah
KOHLER
|GER
|16.07.33
|04/06
|9
|Kareena
LEE
|AUS
|16.08.21
|06/10
|10
|Ashley
TWICHELL
|USA
|16.09.80
|12/01
- Women’s 200 Fly – #10 Brianna Throssell, 2:07.39
2018-2019 LCM WOMEN 200 FLY
FLICKINGER
2.06.40
|2
|Franziska
HENTKE
|GER
|2.06.50
|11/21
|3
|Katinka
HOSSZU
|HUN
|2:06.62
|05/12
|4
|Katie
DRABOT
|USA
|2.06.67
|06/09
|5
|Yui
OHASHI
|JPN
|2.07.03
|11/21
|6
|Suzuka
HASEGAWA
|JPN
|2.07.21
|04/05
|7
|Hiroko
MAKINO
|JPN
|2.07.32
|04/06
|8
|Yufei
ZHANG
|CHN
|2.07.36
|04/27
|9
|Boglarka
KAPAS
|HUN
|2.07.37
|03/27
|10
|Brianna
THROSSELL
|AUS
|2.07.39
|06/12
- Women’s 100 Back – #7 Minna Atherton, 59.20; #8 Kaylee McKeown, 59.28
2018-2019 LCM WOMEN 100 BACK
MASSE
58.16
|2
|Regan
SMITH
|USA
|58.45
|06/15
|3
|Taylor
RUCK
|CAN
|58.55
|04/03
|4
|Olivia
SMOLIGA
|USA
|58.73
|04/12
|5
|Margherita
PANZIERA
|ITA
|58.92
|04/04
|6
|Kathleen
BAKER
|USA
|59.05
|03/22
|7
|Minna
ATHERTON
|AUS
|59.20
|06/10
|8
|Kaylee
McKEOWN
|AUS
|59.28
|06/10
|9
|Fu
YUANHUI
|CHN
|59.58
|06/15
|9
|Katinka
HOSSZU
|HUN
|59.58
|05/12
- Women’s 200 Back – #3 Kaylee McKeown, 2:06.35; #8 Minna Atherton 2:06.82
2018-2019 LCM WOMEN 200 BACK
PANZIERA
2.05.72
|2
|Kylie
MASSE
|CAN
|2.05.94
|04/05
|3
|Kaylee
McKEOWN
|AUs
|2.06.35
|06/14
|4
|Margherita
PANZIERA
|ITA
|2.06.42
|05/11
|5
|Regan
SMITH
|USA
|2.06.47
|05/18
|6
|Taylor
RUCK
|CAN
|2.06.70
|04/05
|7
|Katinka
HOSSZU
|HUN
|2.06.94
|05/31
|8
|Minna
ATHERON
|AUS
|2.06.82
|06/14
|9
|Kathleen
BAKER
|USA
|2.08.08
|03/08
|10
|Katinka
HOSSZU
|HUN
|2:08.16
|05/11
- Women’s 200 IM – #6 Kaylee McKeown, 2:09.94
2018-2019 LCM WOMEN 200 IM
HOSSZU
2.08.55
|2
|Sydney
PICKREM
|CAN
|2.08.61
|06/01
|3
|Yui
OHASHI
|JPN
|2.09.14
|01/26
|4
|Shiwen
YE
|CHN
|2.09.24
|03/25
|5
|Rika
OMOTO
|JPN
|2.09.91
|04/03
|6
|Kaylee
MCKEOWN
|AUS
|2.09.94
|06/09
|7
|Madisyn
COX
|USA
|2.10.18
|06/09
|8
|Siobhan-Marie
O'CONNOR
|GBR
|2.10.34
|04/20
|9
|Seoyeong
KIM
|KOR
|2.10.35
|04/28
|10
|Melanie
MARGALIS
|USA
|2.10.41
|06/01
Panziera is listed in the 200 back rankings twice, so Atherton is ranked 7th in the world.