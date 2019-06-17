2019 Aussie Trials: World Rankings Impact, Elite Women Edition

2019 AUSTRALIAN WORLD SWIMMING TRIALS

Sunday, June 9th – Friday, June 14th

Brisbane Aquatic Centre

LCM

As with the men, we’re delving into the results a little more in the aftermath of the 2019 Australian World Swimming Trials by looking at the elite women from the competition who made an impact in the top 10 placements among the season’s world rankings in their respective events.

The women’s 100m free event alone saw 4 women enter the top 10 world rankings, led by new #1 queen of the world Cate Campbell in her 52.12. Emma McKeon hit a personal best to check-in as the world’s #2 fastest swimmer in the world, while Bronte Campbell and Shayna Jack also now appear in the top 10 of the season.

McKeon rocketed up to #2 in the world in the 200m free, while Ariarne Titmus did the same in the 400m free. Kiah Melverton, another Aussie freestyle ace, now appears in the 400m free and 1500m free rankings, with the latter event now seeing 4 Australians among the world’s top 10.

17-year-old Kaylee McKeown had a breakthrough domestic meet, qualifying for Gwangju in 3 separate events, the 200m IM, 100m back and 200m back. She entered the top 10 list in each event with her highest ranking coming in the 200m back at #3.

The women’s breaststroke events appear to be the nation’s weakest in terms of world ranking impact from Trials, as does the 400m IM.

Here are the current world rankings for each event in which an Aussie made an impact at the Aussie World Trials. You may notice other Australians already on the rankings board and not specifically pointed out, such as Titmus’ time from Nationals in the women’s 200m free, but those non-mentioned performances took place outside of the World Trials meet.

2018-2019 LCM WOMEN 50 FREE Sarah SWE

SJOSTROM 2 Cate

CAMPBELL AUS 24.00 3 Pernille

BLUME DEN 24.08 4 Bronte

CAMPBELL AUS 24.17 5 Emma

McKEON AUS 24.25 6 Maria

KAMENEVA RUS 24.32 7 Rikako

IKEE JPN 24.33 8 Shayna

JACK AUS 24.38 9 Simone

MANUEL USA 24.34 10 Ranomi

KROMOWIDJOJO NED 24.47 View Top 29»

2018-2019 LCM WOMEN 100 FREE Cate AUS

CAMPBELL 2 Emma

McKEON AUS 52.41 3 Sarah

SJOSTROM SWE 52.76 4 Rikako

IKEE JPN 52.79 5 Bronte

CAMPBELL AUS 52.84 6 Shayna

Jack AUS 53.18 7 Taylor

RUCK CAN 53.26 8 Charlotte

BONNET FRA 53.29 9 Siobhan

HAUGHER HKG 53.32 10 Mallory

COMERFORD USA 53.33 View Top 28»

2018-2019 LCM WOMEN 200 FREE Ariarne AUS

Titmus 2 Emma

McKEON AUS 1.54.55 3 Katie

LEDECKY USA 1.55.32 4 Sarah

SJOSTROM SWE 1.55.39 5 Siobhan

HAUGHER HKG 1.56.05 6 Shayna

JACK AUS 1.56.37 7 Femke

HEEMSKERK NED 1.56.48 7 Katie

McLAUGHLIN USA 1.56.48 9 Charlotte

BONNET FRA 1.56.57 10 Federica

PELLEGRINI ITA 1.56.60 View Top 29»

2018-2019 LCM WOMEN 400 FREE Katie USA

LEDECKY 2 Ariarne

TITMUS AUS 3.59.35 3 Bingjie

LI CHN 4.03.29 4 Wang

JIANJIAHE CHN 4.03.77 5 Leah

SMITH USA 4.03.86 6 Ajna

KESELY HUN 4.05.12 7 Katinka

HOSSZU HUN 4.05.16 8 Jianjiahe

WANG CHN 4.05.28 9 Kiah

MELVERTON AUS 4.05.30 10 Bogarka

KAPAS HUN 4.05.56 View Top 36»

Women’s 1500 Free – #4 Maddie Gough, 15:56.39; #5 Kiah Melverton 15:56.46; #7 Lani Pallister, 16:06.84; Kareena Lee, 16:08.21

2018-2019 LCM WOMEN 1500 FREE Katie USA

Ledecky 2 Jianjiahe

WANG CHN 15.46.69 3 Erica

SULLIVAN USA 15.55.25 4 Madeleine

GOUGH AUS 15.56.39 5 Kiah

MELVERTON AUS 15.56.46 6 Simona

QUADARELLA ITA 16.04.02 7 Lani

PALLISTER AUS 16.06.84 8 Sarah

KOHLER GER 16.07.33 9 Kareena

LEE AUS 16.08.21 10 Ashley

TWICHELL USA 16.09.80 View Top 28»

Women’s 200 Fly – #10 Brianna Throssell, 2:07.39

2018-2019 LCM WOMEN 200 FLY Hali USA

FLICKINGER 2 Franziska

HENTKE GER 2.06.50 3 Katinka

HOSSZU HUN 2:06.62 4 Katie

DRABOT USA 2.06.67 5 Yui

OHASHI JPN 2.07.03 6 Suzuka

HASEGAWA JPN 2.07.21 7 Hiroko

MAKINO JPN 2.07.32 8 Yufei

ZHANG CHN 2.07.36 9 Boglarka

KAPAS HUN 2.07.37 10 Brianna

THROSSELL AUS 2.07.39 View Top 28»

Women’s 100 Back – #7 Minna Atherton, 59.20; #8 Kaylee McKeown, 59.28

2018-2019 LCM WOMEN 100 BACK Kylie CAN

MASSE 2 Regan

SMITH USA 58.45 3 Taylor

RUCK CAN 58.55 4 Olivia

SMOLIGA USA 58.73 5 Margherita

PANZIERA ITA 58.92 6 Kathleen

BAKER USA 59.05 7 Minna

ATHERTON AUS 59.20 8 Kaylee

McKEOWN AUS 59.28 9 Fu

YUANHUI CHN 59.58 9 Katinka

HOSSZU HUN 59.58 View Top 51»

Women’s 200 Back – #3 Kaylee McKeown, 2:06.35; #8 Minna Atherton 2:06.82

2018-2019 LCM WOMEN 200 BACK Margherita ITA

PANZIERA 2 Kylie

MASSE CAN 2.05.94 3 Kaylee

McKEOWN AUs 2.06.35 4 Margherita

PANZIERA ITA 2.06.42 5 Regan

SMITH USA 2.06.47 6 Taylor

RUCK CAN 2.06.70 7 Katinka

HOSSZU HUN 2.06.94 8 Minna

ATHERON AUS 2.06.82 9 Kathleen

BAKER USA 2.08.08 10 Katinka

HOSSZU HUN 2:08.16 View Top 31»

Women’s 200 IM – #6 Kaylee McKeown, 2:09.94