Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2019 Aussie Trials: World Rankings Impact, Elite Women Edition

2019 AUSTRALIAN WORLD SWIMMING TRIALS

  • Sunday, June 9th – Friday, June 14th
  • Brisbane Aquatic Centre
  • LCM
  • Live Results

As with the men, we’re delving into the results a little more in the aftermath of the 2019 Australian World Swimming Trials by looking at the elite women from the competition who made an impact in the top 10 placements among the season’s world rankings in their respective events.

The women’s 100m free event alone saw 4 women enter the top 10 world rankings, led by new #1 queen of the world Cate Campbell in her 52.12. Emma McKeon hit a personal best to check-in as the world’s #2 fastest swimmer in the world, while Bronte Campbell and Shayna Jack also now appear in the top 10 of the season.

McKeon rocketed up to #2 in the world in the 200m free, while Ariarne Titmus did the same in the 400m free. Kiah Melverton, another Aussie freestyle ace, now appears in the 400m free and 1500m free rankings, with the latter event now seeing 4 Australians among the world’s top 10.

17-year-old Kaylee McKeown had a breakthrough domestic meet, qualifying for Gwangju in 3 separate events, the 200m IM, 100m back and 200m back. She entered the top 10 list in each event with her highest ranking coming in the 200m back at #3.

The women’s breaststroke events appear to be the nation’s weakest in terms of world ranking impact from Trials, as does the 400m IM.

Here are the current world rankings for each event in which an Aussie made an impact at the Aussie World Trials. You may notice other Australians already on the rankings board and not specifically pointed out, such as Titmus’ time from Nationals in the women’s 200m free, but those non-mentioned performances took place outside of the World Trials meet.

2018-2019 LCM WOMEN 50 FREE

SarahSWE
SJOSTROM
04/14
23.91
2Cate
CAMPBELL		AUS24.0004/28
3Pernille
BLUME		DEN24.0806/01
4Bronte
CAMPBELL		AUS24.1706/14
5Emma
McKEON		AUS24.2506/14
6Maria
KAMENEVA		RUS24.3204/11
7Rikako
IKEE		JPN24.3309/15
8Shayna
JACK		AUS24.3804/10
9Simone
MANUEL		USA24.3406/08
10Ranomi
KROMOWIDJOJO		NED24.4704/28
View Top 29»

2018-2019 LCM WOMEN 100 FREE

CateAUS
CAMPBELL
06/13
52.12
2Emma
McKEON		AUS52.4106/13
3Sarah
SJOSTROM		SWE52.7604/15
4Rikako
IKEE		JPN52.7911/17
5Bronte
CAMPBELL		AUS52.8406/13
6Shayna
Jack		AUS53.1806/13
7Taylor
RUCK		CAN53.2604/04
8Charlotte
BONNET		FRA53.2904/20
9Siobhan
HAUGHER		HKG53.3206/10
10Mallory
COMERFORD		USA53.3304/18
View Top 28»

2018-2019 LCM WOMEN 200 FREE

Ariarne AUS
Titmus
04/09
1.54.30
2Emma
McKEON		AUS1.54.5506/11
3Katie
LEDECKY		USA1.55.3211/30
4Sarah
SJOSTROM		SWE1.55.3904/12
5Siobhan
HAUGHER		HKG1.56.0506/08
6Shayna
JACK		AUS1.56.3706/11
7Femke
HEEMSKERK		NED1.56.4804/04
7Katie
McLAUGHLIN		USA1.56.4806/09
9Charlotte
BONNET		FRA1.56.5704/18
10Federica
PELLEGRINI		ITA1.56.6004/03
View Top 29»

2018-2019 LCM WOMEN 400 FREE

KatieUSA
LEDECKY
06/08
3.59.28
2Ariarne
TITMUS		AUS3.59.3506/09
3Bingjie
LI		CHN4.03.2903/07
4Wang
JIANJIAHE		CHN4.03.7703/24
5Leah
SMITH		USA4.03.8605/31
6Ajna
KESELY		HUN4.05.1203/28
7Katinka
HOSSZU		HUN4.05.1604/27
8Jianjiahe
WANG		CHN4.05.2803/07
9Kiah
MELVERTON		AUS4.05.3006/09
10Bogarka
KAPAS		HUN4.05.5603/28
View Top 36»
  • Women’s 1500 Free – #4 Maddie Gough, 15:56.39; #5 Kiah Melverton 15:56.46; #7 Lani Pallister, 16:06.84; Kareena Lee, 16:08.21

2018-2019 LCM WOMEN 1500 FREE

Katie USA
Ledecky
01/12
15.45.59
2Jianjiahe
WANG		CHN15.46.6903/06
3Erica
SULLIVAN		USA15.55.2506/15
4Madeleine
GOUGH		AUS15.56.3906/10
5Kiah
MELVERTON		AUS15.56.4606/10
6Simona
QUADARELLA		ITA16.04.0204/04
7Lani
PALLISTER		AUS16.06.8406/10
8Sarah
KOHLER		GER16.07.3304/06
9Kareena
LEE		AUS16.08.2106/10
10Ashley
TWICHELL		USA16.09.8012/01
View Top 28»

2018-2019 LCM WOMEN 200 FLY

HaliUSA
FLICKINGER
06/01
2.06.40
2Franziska
HENTKE		GER2.06.5011/21
3Katinka
HOSSZU		HUN2:06.6205/12
4Katie
DRABOT		USA2.06.6706/09
5Yui
OHASHI		JPN2.07.0311/21
6Suzuka
HASEGAWA		JPN2.07.2104/05
7Hiroko
MAKINO		JPN2.07.3204/06
8Yufei
ZHANG		CHN2.07.3604/27
9Boglarka
KAPAS		HUN2.07.3703/27
10Brianna
THROSSELL		AUS2.07.3906/12
View Top 28»
  • Women’s 100 Back – #7 Minna Atherton, 59.20; #8 Kaylee McKeown, 59.28

2018-2019 LCM WOMEN 100 BACK

KylieCAN
MASSE
04/03
58.16
2Regan
SMITH		USA58.4506/15
3Taylor
RUCK		CAN58.5504/03
4Olivia
SMOLIGA		USA58.7304/12
5Margherita
PANZIERA		ITA58.9204/04
6Kathleen
BAKER		USA59.0503/22
7Minna
ATHERTON		AUS59.2006/10
8Kaylee
McKEOWN		AUS59.2806/10
9Fu
YUANHUI		CHN59.5806/15
9Katinka
HOSSZU		HUN59.5805/12
View Top 51»
  • Women’s 200 Back – #3 Kaylee McKeown, 2:06.35; #8 Minna Atherton 2:06.82

2018-2019 LCM WOMEN 200 BACK

MargheritaITA
PANZIERA
04/06
2.05.72
2Kylie
MASSE		CAN2.05.9404/05
3Kaylee
McKEOWN		AUs2.06.3506/14
4Margherita
PANZIERA		ITA2.06.4205/11
5Regan
SMITH		USA2.06.4705/18
6Taylor
RUCK		CAN2.06.7004/05
7Katinka
HOSSZU		HUN2.06.9405/31
8Minna
ATHERON		AUS2.06.8206/14
9Kathleen
BAKER		USA2.08.0803/08
10Katinka
HOSSZU		HUN2:08.1605/11
View Top 31»

2018-2019 LCM WOMEN 200 IM

KatinkaHUN
HOSSZU
03/23
2.08.55
2Sydney
PICKREM		CAN2.08.6106/01
3Yui
OHASHI		JPN2.09.1401/26
4Shiwen
YE		CHN2.09.2403/25
5Rika
OMOTO		JPN2.09.9104/03
6Kaylee
MCKEOWN		AUS2.09.9406/09
7Madisyn
COX		USA2.10.1806/09
8Siobhan-Marie
O'CONNOR		GBR2.10.3404/20
9Seoyeong
KIM		KOR2.10.3504/28
10Melanie
MARGALIS		USA 2.10.4106/01
View Top 26»

In This Story

1
Leave a Reply

1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
newest oldest most voted
Old Man Chalmers

Panziera is listed in the 200 back rankings twice, so Atherton is ranked 7th in the world.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
39 seconds ago

About Loretta Race

Loretta Race

After 16 years at a Fortune 1000 financial company, long-time swimmer Retta Race decided to change lanes and pursue her sporting passion. She currently is Coach for the Northern KY Swordfish Masters, a team she started up in December 2013, while also offering private coaching. Retta is also an MBA …

Read More »

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!