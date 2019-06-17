Start Lists Unveiled for 2019 Sette Colli Trophy

2019 Sette Colli Trophy

June 21-23rd, 2019

Stadio Olimpico Curva Nord, Rome, Italy

Entry Lists

Once again, the 2019 Sette Colli Trophy will serve as a major pre-Worlds championship event, attracting huge names from across Europe, and the world, to Rome for big prize money.

In addition to most of the Italian National Team, swimmers have come from every continent on earth to race at the meet. That includes big contingents from both Japan and Brazil – with the latter sending a huge portion of their squad destined for this summer’s World Championships.

The British National Training Center at Loughborough has sent a contingent to the meet, including World Record holder Adam Peaty and British Record holder Imogen Clark.

Other superstars in attendance include defending Olympic champion in the 50 free Pernille Blume of Denmark, and 3-time Olympic champion Katinka Hosszu. Hosszu will race the 50 back, 100 back, 200 back, 100 breast, 200 IM, and 400 IM at the 3-day meet.

The lone American representative at the meet is 5-time World Short Course Champion and World Championship team member Michael Andrew. He has 7 entries at the meet: 50 free, 50 back, 100 back, 50 breast, 100 breast, 50 fly, and 200 IM.

Chad Le Clos will swim the 100 fly, 100 free, and 200 fly, while Federica Pellegrini will go back to basics and race just 50, 100, and 200 freestyles.

Daiya Seto (World Leader in the 400 IM), Kristof Milak (World Leader in the 200 fly), and Joao Gomes Jr (World Leader in the 50 breast) are all also expected to be in attendance.

A non-exhaustive list of swimmers on the entry lists is below.

Major Non-Italian, European Entries:

Emilie Beckmann, Denmark

Pernille Blume , Denmark

Anton Ipsen, Denmark

Mie Nielsen, Denmark

Florent Manaudou, France

Mehdy Metella, France

Reva Foos, Germany

Nadine Laemmler, Germany

Celine Rieder, Germany

Katinka Hosszu , Hungary

Boglarka Kapas, Hungary

Dominik Kozma, Hungary

Zsu Jakabos, Hungary

Ajna Kesely, Hungary

Kristof Milak , Hungary

Maaike De Waard, Netherlands

Ranomi Kromowidjojo, Netherlands

Femke Heemskerk, Netherlands

Kira Toussaint, Netherlands

Simonas Bilis, Lithuania

Jessica Vall Montero, Spain

Andriy Govorov, Ukraine

Imogen Clark, United Kingdom

Adam Peaty , United Kingdom

Sara Vasey, United Kingdom

Major International Entries: