Ryan Lochte and Kayla Rae Reid Welcome 2nd Child, Daughter Liv Rae Lochte

12-time Olympic medalist and World Record holder Ryan Lochte and wife Kayla Rae Reid welcomed their second child today, a daughter named Liv Rae Lochte.

According to Lochte’s Instagram, Liv Rae weighs in at 7 pounds and 8 ounces, is 20 inches long, and was born at 10:20 am today, June 17th, 2019.

Lochte and Reid’s first child, a boy named Caiden Zane Lochte, was born on June 8th, 2017. Lochte and Reid married in January, 2018.

Lochte is currently out of competition, serving a 14-month suspension for intravenous infusions in a volume greater than 100mL in a 12-hour period without a Therapeutic Use Exemption (TUE). Lochte’s suspension began on May 24th, 2018, so he will be allowed to compete again before summer’s end, but was ruled out of both the 2018 Pan Pacific Championships and 2019 World Championships, as well as 2018 U.S. Nationals, as a result of the ban.

Over the past year, Lochte appeared on Celebrity Big Brother, while still continuing to train, and has sought treatment for alcohol addiction.