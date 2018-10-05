Attorney: Ryan Lochte to Seek Treatment for Alcohol Addiction

USA Olympian Ryan Lochte will seek treatment for alcohol addiction, following a reported drunken incident at a Los Angeles area hotel Thursday morning, according to statement from his lawyer reported by TMZ.

Lochte’s lawyer, Jeff Ostrow, told TMZ Sports that “Ryan has been battling from alcohol addiction for many years and unfortunately it has become a destructive pattern for him…He has acknowledged that he needs professional assistance to overcome his problem and will be getting help immediately.”

Lochte has a child and was recently married, something Ostrow reference as well.

“Ryan knows that conquering this disease now is a must for him to avoid making future poor decisions, to be the best husband and father he can be, and if he wants to achieve his goal to return to dominance in the pool in his 5th Olympics in Tokyo in 2020.”

TMZ reports that around 3AM on Thursday, security had to be called as Lochte was allegedly attempting to kick down his own hotel room door. No arrests were made.

The 34 year-old Lochte is currently serving a 14-month suspension due to receiving an IV infusion greater than the allowed limit. That suspension will expire in July of 2019. Assuming there are not further incidents, Lochte will still be eligible to compete at the 2020 USA Olympic Trials, where he will be attempting to make his fifth Olympic team.

This isn’t the first time Lochte has made headlines due to incidents involving alcohol. He and three other US swimmers were the center of an incident at a Rio gas station following the racing events at 2016 Summer Olympics. Lochte later admitted to suffering from depression in the wake of that incident.