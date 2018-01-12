Ryan Lochte And Kayle Rae Reid Get Married

The 2nd most decorated Olympic swimmer of all time, American Ryan Lochte, and partner Kayla Rae Reid have gotten married. Per the marriage license obtained by both TMZ and E!, Lochte and Reid had a courthouse wedding on Tuesday, January 9th in Gainesville, Florida, the training base of Lochte once again.

Ryan’s father Steven Lochte was reportedly a witness to the ceremony of the couple who have been engaged in October 2016. Reid and Lochte welcomed their first child together, Caiden Zane Lochte, in June of 2017.

Lochte returned to Gainesville last summer after a disappointing performance at the 2016 Rio Olympics. He and Reid had been residing in Los Angeles, but the former Gator returned to his Florida roots to reconnect with coach Gregg Troy in a bid for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.