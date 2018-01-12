2018 Pro Swim Series – Austin: Licon Scratches 100 BR Final on Day 2

2018 PRO SWIM SERIES – AUSTIN

The 2018 Pro Swim Series at Austin is in full swing. After competing in day 2 prelims, swimmers are preparing for finals of the 100 back, 200 fly, 100 breast, 100 free, and 200 IM. We’ll also see the fastest heat off the 800 freestyles competing in finals. Read on for a look at the scratches in each of tonight’s events.

There were 8 scratches out of A and B finals tonight. Notably, 4th seed Will Licon will not be swimming in tonight’s 100 breast final. He’ll instead turn his focus to the championship final of the 200 IM later in the session. In the men’s 100 back, 15th seed Michael Andrew has scratched out of the B final. Andrew was initially slated to swim in the B final of the 100 breast, but will now make a championship final appearance there after getting bumped up to 8th thanks to Licon’s scratch. There was originally a tie for 8th in the men’s 200 IM between Josh Prenot and Carlos Claverie, but Prenot decided not to swim the event.

On the women’s side, #7 Madisyn Cox dropped the 100 breast and will instead focus on the 200 IM. Scratching out of the 200 IM was 5th seed Hali Flickinger, which bumped Julia Poole into the A final. Another big name scratching from a women’s event tonight was Olivia Smoliga. Though she won’t compete in the 100 free, where she was the #11 seed for finals, she will swim in the 100 back final earlier in the session.

