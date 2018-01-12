Kyle Chalmers Talks Haircuts & Trophies (Video)

2018 VICTORIAN OPEN CHAMPIONSHIPS

While competing at the 2018 Victorian Open Championships meet in Melbourne tonight, 2016 Olympic champion Kyle Chalmers took a quick break to chat about where he’s at training-wise and mental state-wise just about a month away from the Commonwealth Games Trials.

Amidst heavy training, Chalmers took the 100m victory against fellow 19-year-old Jack Cartwright and veteran James Roberts, which notched the Marion swimmer’s name upon the Victorian Open title winner trophy.

Chalmers is getting for Commonwealth Trials by shaving down his hair in a ‘big boy’ style and following this meet up with another set of races at the South Australian Championships next week in Adelaide.

Olympic champion @kyle_chalmers3 talks about his win in the 100m freestyle in 49.48, his new haircut and his preparations for the Commonwealth Games Trials on the Gold Coast next month with his own SA State Championships next week #vicswimchamps

A post shared by Lanes Of Gold (@hansonmedia) on

Video & photo courtesy of Hanson Media.

Men’s 100m freestyle final from 2018 Victorian Open (as originally reported by Retta Race)

The other anticipated men’s showdown took place tonight in the 100m freestyle, where 2016 Olympic champion in the event, Kyle Chalmers, took on on-the-rise rival Jack Cartwright. Cartwright set the stage earlier in the prelims, collecting the only sub-50 second time of the field in 49.77 to land lane 4.

But, splitting 24.29/25.19, Chalmers back-halfed his way to a winning time of 49.48 in this evening’s final, beating Cartwright’s respectable 49.73 that garnered 2nd place. Also cracking the 50-second threshold was veteran James Roberts, who notched 49.90 for bronze.

Placing the race in perspective in light of the Commonwealth Games Trials that take place next month, 19-year-old Chalmers stated, “It’s awesome to win in a pretty stacked field here with Jack Cartwright and James Roberts and Travis Mahoney stepping up to do the 100m freestyle.

“It’s awesome to come across from Adelaide and get the win in the middle of hard training so I can’t complain about that.

“Everything is on track for the Trials; we finish up here, travel back to Adelaide on Monday and start racing again on Tuesday at the SA State Championships.”

Chalmers concluded,“We’ll get back into another block of hard training before we start to taper off – very exciting times.”

Aussie crawl

Looking slick there king Kyle 😎

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
7 hours 14 minutes ago
Torchbearer

Olympic champions always seem to have a certain ‘glow’….or am I making things up?

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
4 hours 23 minutes ago
Aussie crawl

I concur with you with that.
Can’t wait til Pan Pacs later this year when he clashes with dressel and Adrian again.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
1 hour 31 minutes ago

